About 10 percent of the job applications you submit will actually land you an interview. Then if you get an interview, there’s about a 20 percent chance you’ll be offered that job. That means you’ll usually need to send out anywhere from 30 to 50 resumes to ultimately get hired.

With that many contacts needed to get in the door, it could be smarter for any candidate to make sure all of their job qualification information is more accessible. Especially if that platform also allows for a better showcase of everything that makes that person right for the job they want.

SwiftCV Professional Website Builder is that showcase platform. You can think of it as your own personal job search website dedicated to putting your best foot forward with any potential employer.

Instead of updating a clunky PDF or Word document, then emailing it all over the place, SwiftCV lets users create an attractive, updated, full-resource resume website that only requires a hiring manager to click a link.

And this isn’t some glorified LinkedIn page either. In fact, SwiftCV lets you bring over details like your work history and education right from your LinkedIn account with a click. But unlike a LinkedIn profile, SwiftDV brings together your entire digital profile into one place, all without worrying about complicated templates, web hosting, domain renewals, or complicated coding.

If you can start a Facebook profile, you can create a SwiftCV presence. Their streamlined layout incorporates the work and education history of your resume, then includes links to all your available social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and more.

For those with a portfolio of work to show, SwiftCV makes it easy to include that archive front and center, putting your most impactful, most attention-grabbing work just a click away.

Once you’ve enriched your profile with images, documents, and more, the entire page will then be accessible to your prospective employers with a simple link. Members can also safeguard their privacy by password-protecting their profile or customizing which special projects, proposals, resumes, cover letters, and other documents each particular login can see.

SwiftCV is already catching on with workers in some of the world’s biggest companies, including Google, Netflix, Disney, Expedia, PayPal, and more.

A SwiftCV Pro account offers full access to unlimited links, project showcasing, password encryption, and more for life, all right now at 90 percent off the regular price. That lifetime membership is now available for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

