Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

Vim builds second quarter with new strategic investments as customer network footprint and product portfolio expand

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 5, 2021–

Vim, a leading technology company building digital infrastructure for US health care, today announced investments from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Anthem (ANTM), and Frist Cressey Ventures. The addition of these strategic investors reflects Vim’s accelerating product and market progress deploying integrated data and workflow solutions for leading health plans and providers across the country.

Vim’s solutions are widely used by leading health plans, providers, and pharmacies engaged in value-based care programs. Vim’s Quality Gaps, Diagnosis Gaps, Referral Guidance, and Digital Scheduling solutions easily and seamlessly integrate with existing clinical systems at the point of care to reduce burden for health plans and providers working to succeed on value, outcomes, and experience.

WBA’s investment will support accelerated rollout of Vim’s point of care integration technology and continued commercial growth across health plan and provider groups throughout the country. “We believe data connected in clinical workflows is essential to drive real-time decision support at the point of care, and Vim’s approach allows us to deepen our integration capabilities across the clinical ecosystem,” said Jared Josleyn, Vice President of Innovation, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “Supporting Vim’s work to connect health plan payers to providers is a valuable opportunity and we’re looking forward to seeing their technology continue to move health care forward.” Additionally, Vim has welcomed Li Zhong, Vice President of Global Mergers, Acquisitions and Development at WBA to the Board of Directors.

Vim also welcomes Elizabeth Canis, Vice President of Emerging Businesses & Partnerships at Anthem and Tim Kaja, Senior Vice President of OptumCare to the Board of Directors. In her role at Anthem, Canis builds market leading solutions, diversifies sources of future growth, and identifies distinct partnerships within the industry. Anthem’s partnership with Vim will enhance Vim’s point-of-care technology to align data and workflows to support Anthem providers for accelerated success. At OptumCare, Kaja oversees operations related to supportive data and workflow technology for OptumCare’s national network of health care providers. Kaja will work closely with Vim’s executive leadership team and existing Board members to support Vim’s ongoing strategy for continued customer and product success.

With a focus on investing in technology and service businesses with solutions that improve quality of care, system integration, patient outcomes, and population health and well-being, Frist Cressey Ventures joins existing backers Great Point Ventures, Sequoia, Premera, and Optum. “Frist Cressey is thrilled to join Vim on their journey to build the digital infrastructure of a better working health care system,” said Senator Bill Frist MD, Co-Founder and Partner at Frist Cressey Ventures. “Vim’s point of care integrations and increasingly sophisticated suite of health care performance and access products have the potential to take value-based care to the next level, which is what our health system needs.”

“We are honored to be backed by and working in partnership with some of the largest and most innovative companies in US health care,” said Oron Afek, Vim Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We share a vision for powering a new era of network performance by seamlessly integrating data at the point of care to improve quality, experience, and total cost of care. These investments and partnerships represent major leaps forward for Vim and our opportunity to make an ever deeper and broader impact on US health care.”

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data to workflow at health care’s “last mile”: within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and medical providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health system. Vim’s mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com.

About WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling.

Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores.

WBA’s purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. WBA is included in FORTUNE’s 2021 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. This is the 28th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

About Anthem

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

About Frist Cressey Ventures

At Frist Cressey Ventures, our mission is focused on accelerating the growth of high potential healthcare enterprises through value-added partnerships. We invest in technology and service businesses with viable solutions that improve quality of care, system integration, patient outcomes, and population health and well-being. We join like-minded entrepreneurs who share similar core values in their pursuit to improve healthcare.

Frist Cressey Ventures focuses our time and attention on three key areas that accelerate growth, reduce risk, and maximize return on investment: recruiting top talent, connecting partnerships with our deep industry network, and executing our partnerships’ plans to improve healthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005392/en/

Phoebe Byers

Email: phoebe@getvim.com