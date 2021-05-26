Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 26, 2021–

Grazitti Interactive, a global leading digital services provider, has been accredited as an ‘Innovator’ in the Salesforce ecosystem by NelsonHall. The leading global analyst firm in IT and business services, NelsonHall recognized the Salesforce capability of Grazitti and categorized it amongst the ‘Innovators’ in Salesforce services vendors.

NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) 2020 whitepaper for Salesforce Services carried out an analysis of some prominent vendors in the overall market segment. Along with Grazitti, other evaluated vendors include the likes of Capgemini, Infosys, Accenture, DXC Technologies, amongst many others.

The NEAT is a method by which NelsonHall evaluates outsourcing vendors. The NEAT tool assesses primarily on two aspects – 1) Ability to deliver immediate benefit to buy-side organizations 2) Ability to meet clients’ future requirements.

Dominique Raviart, NelsonHall’s IT Services Practice Director, said, “Grazitti benefits from dual positioning in Salesforce services: the company has its core strengths around Service and Experience/Community Cloud, and it also brings complementary digital capabilities such as UX design, analytics, and marketing automation. Grazitti has comprehensive capabilities to automate activities, impact employee and customer satisfaction, and derive intelligence through analytics.”

Alok Ramsisria, the CEO of Grazitti Interactive, reacted to the development and said that “I am thrilled that NelsonHall has recognized Grazitti as an ‘Innovator’ in the Salesforce ecosystem. Looking at the names of companies against whom we have been evaluated makes me proud that this is the result of more than a decade of delivering value to our customers.”

He further added by saying that, “I couldn’t be more proud of the people I work with. Our Salesforce team is now 300-strong and quality work is our single motto. Also, thanks to our customers for their continued trust in Grazitti as their Salesforce consulting services partner.”

The complete NelsonHall NEAT Leaders 2020: Salesforce Services whitepaper can be accessed from here.

About Grazitti Interactive®

Since 2008, Grazitti Interactive has worked with 1000+ customers including Fortune 500 companies, augmenting their marketing, sales, and digital marketing efforts. With a large team of experts, the company offers a range of tailored solutions like data analysis, sales optimization, web development, marketing automation, online community optimization, cloud integration, etc

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005731/en/

Ankush Jasuja

Senior Manager, Marketing

pr@grazitti.com