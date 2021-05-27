Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Resecurity, Inc. wins Cutting Edge in Digital Footprint Security, Next-Gen in Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM), & Cutting Edge in Threat Intelligence in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2021

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 27, 2021–

Resecurity is proud to announce they have won the following award(s) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

Resecurity, Inc. receives multiple honors at 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at 2021 RSA Conference. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cutting Edge in Digital Footprint Security

Next-Gen in Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)

Cutting Edge in Threat Intelligence

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

“Resecurity embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Resecurity is thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

Please join Resecurity virtually at the RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog, and our social media channels.

About Resecurity, Inc.

Resecurity (https://www.resecurity.com) is an American cybersecurity company with headquarters in Los Angeles, California. The company provides next-generation endpoint protection and intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions to leading Fortune 500 corporations and governments worldwide.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

