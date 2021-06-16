Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Over the past two decades, Ableton has become one of the premier names in music production. Their digital audio workstation Ableton 11 was released in February and continues to be a swear-by engineering portal for some of the music business’ most powerful electronic artists and producers.

Boasting celebrity devotees like David Guetta, Marshmello, Skrillex, Diplo, The Chainsmokers, and Steve Aoki, there isn’t much Ableton can’t do in the music creation space. Of course, it can’t do anything if you don’t know how to use it correctly.

With the training in the Ableton Music Production Mastery Bundle, budding artists and music producers will get all the instruction needed to record, engineer, edit, and mix just like those million-selling artists and producers do.

This collection is a structured 7-course package, featuring 28 hours’ worth of insight and hands-on training in producing your own music, DJing, and more.

The tutelage starts with Part 1: The Interface And The Basics, where first-timers get their hands on the platform to learn program commands and its functionality, including their first recordings.

Training progresses into Part 2: Recording and Warping, chock full of proven recording techniques to make your music sound its best; and Part 3: Producing and Editing with tricks for working with clips, editing, arranging, and creating unique drum beats, and ultimately completing finished, publishable tracks.

In Part 4: Synths and Samplers, students take a closer look at the individual instruments available in Ableton, as well as the tips for getting the most out of samples. And Part 5: MIDI and Audio Effects explores some of the simple all the way up to the most intricate Ableton Live Effects to take the music into whole new directions.

Finally, Part 6: DJ Techniques and Controllers gets into using Ableton for DJing and live performance with input from internationally known DJ James Patrick. And in Part 7: MaxForLive, users dive into MaxForLive, a powerful, yet difficult to master tool for designing the sound of your own instruments, effects, and devices to take your music to the next level.

The comprehensive and cohesive 7-part Ableton Music Production Mastery Bundle is a nearly $1,400 value, but in addition to the already discounted price, you can also use the current Father’s Day Sale to take another 20 percent off the price by using the codeword WELOVEDAD. That lowers the final price to just $23.20.

