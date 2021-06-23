Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

2020 was a year of innovation and adaptation in the world of business. The COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to get more creative than ever in the ways teams communicated and collaborated internally and interacted with external companies and people. Despite lockdowns and event cancellations, the virtual world opened up a whole new opportunity to stage events, meetings, concerts, summits, and other social experiences online.

But, like all technology, this novelty came with significant challenges. Many virtual events simply didn’t resonate or failed to create meaningful engagement and social interaction. It’s hard to replicate that communal feeling of an in-person event in a digital landscape and studies show that about half of event marketers feel it’s harder to create memorable and unique experiences for event attendees in a virtual platform.

Those event organizers have likely not experienced Balloon.

Meet the Shopify of Virtual Events

Balloon has earned the nickname “the Shopify of Virtual Events” for good reason. This intuitive platform equips event organizers with all the necessary tools to design and build highly customizable virtual events. In just a few clicks, anyone can create a complete event, whether you’re hosting a conference for exchanging ideas, a product expo, or practically anything else.

Balloon lets you create unlimited stages, integrate tools like Slack and Drift, design one-on-one and group networking activities, and much more. If you’d like to monetize the event, you can create different ticket types, add sponsors and exhibitor tiers, and more. Naturally, everything you do can be customized with your brand colors and visuals for a cohesive experience.

Like Shopify, it’s all self-serve and customizable. Plus, once your event is up and running, you can track important stats like revenue and fee breakdowns, access key engagement metrics, and add your Google Analytics tracking code to streamline your insights.

Creating Shared Experiences

Virtual events bypass the concerns of travel expenses and open your event to the entire internet. Unfortunately, with huge audiences, they also run the risk of becoming dull or exhausting. Balloon aims to overcome that challenge.

Balloon allows organizers to amp up the interactivity to keep people engaged, no matter where they are. Through Balloon’s tools, attendees can engage with live talks, network via one-on-one video chats or cocktail table settings, enjoy virtual booths, and more. With so many tools to help connect people, your virtual events will evolve into shared social experiences that attendees will genuinely enjoy and take something away from. That’s positive for your business.

Some recent events hosted on Balloon include Agile Virtual Summit, The Ceramics Congress, OMKB Digital Marketing Conference, and Wellness Engaged. You can check out some of Balloon’s past and upcoming events at their website.

After 2020, virtual events are part of the new normal. Are you ready to kick off a new season of events? Try out Balloon. You can create an event and test drive the features before going live. When you’re ready to launch, Balloon will give you 15% off your first event through this offer.