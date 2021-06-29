Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Copado, a developer operations (DevOps) company initially built for the Salesforce ecosystem, has announced plans to acquire AI-powered software testing platform Qentinel. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The software testing market was estimated to be a $45.6 billion market last year, a figure that’s expected to more than double within six years. With every company now effectively a software company –and the cloud taking center stage — businesses across every sector need the tools to help them develop and ship bug-free software at speed. This is why we’ve seen a flurry of activity across the software testing space of late, with BrowserStack and LambdaTest raising $200 million and $16 million respectively in the past few weeks alone.

Founded in 2013, Copado serves enterprises with an integrated Salesforce-native platform spanning the whole DevOps process, including agile planning, continuous delivery, automated testing, and compliance. More recently, the company has expanded its support to additional clouds and platforms outside of Salesforce, such as Veeva, Heroku, and MuleSoft.

Finnish company Qentinel provides automated software testing tools for major enterprises such as Kone and Thyssenkrupp, and works across major cloud platforms including Oracle, SAP, and Microsoft. This is a big deal for Copado, as it signals its intentions to continue its transition beyond the Salesforce ecosystem for which it is better known.

“Bringing Qentinel into Copado DevOps allows us to ensure continuous quality when building and deploying in multicloud environments,” Copado CEO Ted Elliott noted in a press release.

The Qentinel acquisition, which is expected to close in the next month, follows shortly after Copado raised $96 million in funding, and acquired multicloud developer security operations (DevSecOps) startup New Context.