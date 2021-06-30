Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Micro Focus subsidiary CyberRes this week unveiled the new Amazon Macie integration of its Voltage SecureData data security solution. The new capabilities allow Voltage SecureData customers using AWS to automate a host of cloud security processes for data lifecycle management, including compliance with relevant data privacy and security regulations and standards like PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR.

Amazon Macie, launched in 2017, is the artificial intelligence (AI)-based data security and data privacy service layered into AWS that leverages machine learning and pattern matching to automate laborious processes like sensitive data discovery at scale in the cloud.

AWS customers can search, filter, and take actions steps based on Macie alerts through the AWS Management Console, Amazon EventBridge, and AWS Step Functions. Voltage SecureData is an enterprise-grade solution that adds even more robust cloud data protection capabilities to Macie and also helps protect enterprise data throughout its travels between on-premise installations to the cloud, and at rest, in transit, and in use in hybrid IT environments.

“As organizations manage growing volumes of data, identifying and protecting their sensitive data at scale can become increasingly complex, expensive, and time-consuming,” CyberRes senior data security product executive Sid Dutta said in a statement.

“Further, in the information lifecycle management processes, the various stages of the data lifecycle are typically disjointed. With the new Voltage SecureData integration with Amazon Macie, AWS customers are offered an automated, end-to-end, data-centric protection mechanism that can minimize the possibility of incidents escalating into breaches.”

Data and cloud security spending set to sizzle

Global spending on data security for 2021 is projected to hit $3.5 billion, a 17.5% year-over-year increase, while cloud security spending is tipped to reach $841 million, a 41.2% uptick from 2020, according to Gartner. The research firm projects the overall Information Security & Risk Management market, which includes digital and physical security products and services, to grow 12.4% this year to $150.4 billion.

CyberRes, a line of business operating within Newbury, UK-based Micro Focus, expanded Voltage SecureData’s AWS capabilities to assist enterprises with hybrid on-premise and cloud data environments in protecting their data wherever it is and in what state, Dutta said. This is accomplished with the Voltage SecureData integration, which triggers a data protection operation for sensitive data and files within Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) object storage in AWS.

“Heavy reliance on configurations of data storage services, server-side encryption, and perimeter controls creates opportunities for errors and incidents that could lead to exfiltration and the compromising of sensitive data,” Dutta said.

Voltage SecureData offers “a comprehensive data protection platform without exposing live information to high–risk, high-threat environments” and also automates compliance with a host of data privacy and security laws and standards in the US, Europe, and around the world.