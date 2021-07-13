Join executive leaders at the Data, Analytics, & Intelligent Automation Summit, presented by Accenture. Register here.

Adds to Drug Product Aseptic Formulation Development Expertise and Drug Product Manufacturing

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 13, 2021–

Curia, formerly AMRI, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Integrity Bio, Inc., a privately held formulation and fill-finish organization headquartered in Camarillo, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005391/en/

Integrity Bio is known in the biopharmaceutical industry as experts in hard-to-formulate biologics and fill-finish of unique therapies in preclinical and clinical development. In a typical year, the organization formulates more than 60 large molecules including proteins, antibodies, lipid nanoparticles, peptides and vaccines in liquid and lyophilized form. The company recently expanded its facilities to include a second state-of-the-art fill-finish line, which more than doubled its manufacturing capacity. Integrity Bio’s customers range from global Fortune 500 companies to small virtual startups.

Integrity Bio’s biologic capabilities are complementary with Curia’s existing business and will enable Curia to expand its ability to meet customers’ needs. Curia currently provides customers with integrated solutions from formulation development through fill-finish commercial manufacturing across three center-of-excellence facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Burlington, Massachusetts and Glasgow, Scotland.

“Curia has decades of experience in managing complexity from R&D through manufacturing,” said Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff. “I’m looking forward to welcoming the Integrity Bio team. The addition of Integrity Bio is a great fit with our growth strategy and our existing expertise, enhancing our biologics drug product formulation development as well as our fill-finish network. Integrity Bio also adds West Coast coverage to Curia’s East Coast and European capabilities. Together, we can make an even bigger impact on patients’ lives.”

“We are very excited about this transaction; the strategic fit is sound,” said Michael Reilly, CEO of Integrity Bio. “As part of Curia, we can now offer our customers not only world-class formulation and fill-finish but also world-class commercial manufacturing.”

The transaction, which is subject to standard and customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter. Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

About Curia

Curia, formerly AMRI, is a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia’s 3,100 employees at 21 locations across the U.S., Europe and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

About Integrity Bio

Integrity Bio is a privately owned company focused on providing large molecule formulation and fill/finish services to the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. The organization is known for overcoming challenges associated with biologic formulations and for accommodating unique manufacturing requirements for preclinical and clinical development. For more information, please visit IntegrityBio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005391/en/

Corporate:

Sue Zaranek

Curia

+1 518 512 2111

corporatecommunications@CuriaGlobal.com

Media Communications:

Debra Harrsch

Brandwidth Solutions LLC

+1 215 997 8575

dharrsch@bwsmarketing.com