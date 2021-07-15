Did you miss today's livestream? Watch the AI at the Edge & IoT Summit on demand now.

In-memory data grid developer Hazelcast yesterday announced that version 5.0 of its Hazelcast Platform, a real-time intelligent applications platform for enterprises, will be widely available in August. The platform is based on the first Hazelcast stable release in March and is designed to handle transactional, operational, and analytical workloads to meet growing demand, the company said.

“While data continues to be an enterprise’s most valuable resource, it’s only useful if they can derive actionable insights in a timely manner,” Hazelcast CEO Kelly Herrell said in a statement.

The San Mateo, California-based company designed its new version of the Java-based Hazelcast Platform to meet IT organizations’ need to merge and integrate streaming data and data at rest. Hazelcast said its applications platform allows enterprise customers to “unify event streams with the context of traditional data sources, such as databases and data lakes, to accelerate revenue growth, significantly lower risk, or drive cost efficiencies.”

Boosting SQL and persistence capabilities

Hazelcast shared several improvements and new capabilities coming with Hazelcast Platform 5.0. These include enhanced ANSI SQL support and the addition of disk-based persistence capabilities.

The Hazelcast Platform’s SQL engine “now supports basic data manipulation language (DML) functionality to enable INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE on data in Hazelcast,” as well as adding sorting, aggregations, and new SQL expressions and supporting declarative data ingestion from messaging systems like Kafka, the company said.

“While the Hazelcast Platform is new, it carries the same DNA as its predecessors when it comes to performance, enrichment, scale, and reliability. The addition of persistence and production-ready unified SQL support directly correlates to the desire of our customers to merge multiple workloads while gaining the performance and reliability of in-memory technologies,” Hazelcast CTO John DesJardins said.

In addition, the provision of new disk-based persistence capabilities lets customers safely restore data on the platform after an unexpected crash and can reduce platform downtime caused by maintenance and migration tasks. Hazelcast has also added security controls to the platform’s stream processing engine and simplified management of Hazelcast clusters with a unified Management Center interface.

Hazelcast Platform 5.0 is currently in beta ahead of its August release.