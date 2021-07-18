Catch up on everything you missed this week!

Professional cloud services provider AllCloud this week announced its acquisition of Integress, a data analytics company providing business intelligence to customers in industries ranging from financial services and insurance to transportation. AllCloud’s goal is to bring better data integration and data visualization to cloud-oriented applications.

AllCloud, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner and Salesforce Platinum Partner with U.S. operations based in Denver, said in a press release that the acquisition would help the company expand its AWS- and Salesforce-centric data and analytics capabilities in North America. AllCloud’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) locations already have separate data analytics services.

Integress founder and CEO Dave Taddei will join AllCloud as senior VP of data and analytics practice for North America. AllCloud did not disclose terms of the deal.

“The market is almost experiencing the equivalent of a perfect storm,” AllCloud North America president Doug Shepard said in a statement. “First of all, the move of organizations to the cloud has been accelerated at a rapid pace over the past 18 months. Secondly, beyond simply moving to the cloud, organizations are appreciating the insights, operational efficiencies, and strategic improvements that can be made by properly utilizing their data.”

Cloud alliances key in data visualization

Shepard said Integress was an innovation leader with “deep expertise” in Snowflake’s cloud-based data warehousing platform, which in recent months has added operational and security capabilities, as well as machine learning-based data integration.

Shepard also highlighted Integress’ proficiency in data visualization with Tableau and Sigma, as well as technology partnerships with AWS, Fivetran, and Matillion. Integress brings proven practice expertise in such areas as accelerated analytics strategy and design, business intelligence analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, cloud analytics quick start, cloud data pipeline and integrations, and cloud data warehousing, he said.

“Integress has a proven track record of helping clients meet their business outcomes of increased revenue and improved margins, which has been done by making data accessible and actionable through cloud data warehousing, advanced analytics, and visualizations,” Shepard said.