There’s no going back to the 2019 playbook, particularly for benefits. Learn what employees expect in the new normal, and how you can keep a competitive edge.

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

And just like that, the world feels almost normal again. Restrictions have lifted, and there’s life back in the economy at last! One tell-tale sign of this? Companies are on serious hiring sprees. We know this because our job board is booming with amazing opportunities at the moment. We wanted to share some of these with you!

Check them out now.

CRE is the world’s leading agency for conversion rate optimization. It has worked in over 80 different markets, in 11 languages, and in 39 countries — optimizing the profits of some of the web’s most sophisticated companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, and Dropbox, as well as many blue-chip enterprises, financial institutions, media companies, and fast-growing startups.

They’re looking for web marketers with a proven track record of growing online businesses. You’ll provide clients with strategic advice, research, and ideas to measurably grow their businesses, production-ready content (that’s both user-friendly and persuasive) along with unbiased technology recommendations.

CRE understands that you may already have clients or projects of your own, and that’s fine. Please mention this in your application. Some of the team members have the freedom of being self-employed — although this does mean you’ll manage your own taxes and home-office expenses.

Are you looking to make an immediate impact where you can help clients solve their business challenges? Deloitte’s Core Business Operations (CBO) portfolio operates at the center of their client’s business. By joining this team, you could help C-suite and program leaders transform their organization and accelerate mission execution through emerging and disruptive technologies, innovative business models, retooled program operations, and industry-driven solutions.

The team is seeking a Developer to design, build, and deploy portals on a large enterprise State platform. They’re looking for professionals with experience designing custom portal components and understanding the security aspects for portals. The Systems Engineering offering is composed of experienced professionals who help guide clients through their most complex technology challenges. This can include the delivery of large scale software applications and integrated systems, the development of service-oriented architecture (SOA) and other integration solutions, and the delivery of technology enablement to support CIO services transformation.

The Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) team at Bazaarvoice is looking for an experienced Financial Analyst to provide financial reporting support to the Organization and its leaders. This role will help to drive critical business decisions with senior leadership via insightful analysis and will help to identify areas for improvements.

The ideal candidate will have a high degree of technical aptitude and the ability to work across functions. This is a demanding role that requires the ability to multitask, provide attention to detail, and work with deadlines. The successful candidate will develop and maintain financial reports and dashboards to provide actionable insights that support data-driven decision-making for executive leadership teams and the board of directors. They will also collaborate in the requirements, design, and deployment of the organization’s business applications needs including streamlining reporting and data flow between systems.