Transaction adds biologic capabilities and expands capacity

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 4, 2021–

Curia, formerly AMRI, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced it has completed the transaction to acquire Integrity Bio, Inc., a privately held formulation and fill-finish organization headquartered in Camarillo, California. The addition of Integrity Bio’s two California locations enhances Curia’s drug product formulation development capabilities and expands its fill-finish network, which also includes Curia’s three center-of-excellence facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Burlington, Massachusetts and Glasgow, Scotland.

“We are excited to welcome our colleagues at Integrity Bio to Curia, bringing their deep scientific expertise and their dedication to improving patients’ lives,” said Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff. “Our investment in this acquisition extends our global footprint and demonstrates our commitment to deepening our scientific know-how, particularly in biologics. Together, we can provide our customers with end-to-end solutions, from research and development through commercial manufacturing. Our compelling combination advances our customers from curiosity to cure.”

Integrity Bio will migrate to the Curia brand in the future. It will continue to use its name for an interim period, adding “Now part of Curia” to its logo. Its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reilly, will serve on Curia’s Research and Development leadership team led by Christopher Conway, president, R&D.

About Curia

Curia, formerly AMRI, is a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia’s 3,400 employees at 23 locations across the U.S., Europe and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

