Company to provide overview of lead investigational asset, BRIMOCHOL™, for the treatment of presbyopia

Will introduce expanded portfolio of new drug candidates targeting an array of ophthalmic conditions

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 5, 2021–

Visus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative ophthalmic therapies to improve vision for people around the world, today announced that the company will host its first Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts, and media on August 31, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET at Convene, 530 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

During the Capital Markets Day, members of Visus’ leadership team and leading eye care experts will discuss the company’s lead candidate BRIMOCHOL™, an investigational drug designed to be a once-daily eye drop to correct for the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia. Presenters will share new data including market sizing and market research insights from consumers and health care providers. Leading experts in ophthalmology and optometry will discuss unmet needs and emerging advances in the treatment of presbyopia and other ophthalmic conditions. Additionally, the company will provide an overview of additional assets and technology platforms it is pursuing to address a range of ophthalmic conditions.

There will be moderated Q&A sessions and opportunities for media to speak with Visus Therapeutics executives and leading medical experts.

Presenters and panelists include:

Ben Bergo: Co-founder & CEO, Visus Therapeutics

Co-founder & CEO, Visus Therapeutics Rhett Schiffman, MD, MS, MHSA: Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development, Visus Therapeutics

Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development, Visus Therapeutics Eric D. Donnenfeld, MD: Founding Partner, Ophthalmic Consultants of New York and Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, New York University Medical Center

Founding Partner, Ophthalmic Consultants of New York and Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, New York University Medical Center Zaina Al-Mohtaseb, MD: Associate Professor, Ophthalmology Department, Baylor College of Medicine

Associate Professor, Ophthalmology Department, Baylor College of Medicine April Jasper, OD, FAAO: Advanced Eyecare Specialists/ Editor of Optometric Management

Advanced Eyecare Specialists/ Editor of Haejin Shin: Principal, IQVIA Strategic Advisory Services

Principal, IQVIA Strategic Advisory Services Carey Powers: Vice President of Marketing, Visus Therapeutics

A live webcast of the presentation and question and answer sessions will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the News page of the Company’s website at www.visustx.com. To register for the event, please visit the Visus 2021 Capital Markets Day registration site.

About Visus Therapeutics

Visus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative ophthalmic therapies to improve vision for people around the world. With offices in Seattle and Orange County, Calif., its lead clinical candidate is BRIMOCHOL™, an investigational eye drop designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia. In parallel, Visus Therapeutics is focused on advancing its pipeline of early-stage ophthalmic product candidates. The company recently raised $36 million in a Series A financing with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., RTW Investments, LP, and Wille AG. For more information, visit: www.visustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter (@VisusTx) and Instagram.

