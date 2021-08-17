Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

Version 3.4 builds upon existing improvements to performance with dramatically reduced page loading scores, streamlined key processes and custom breakpoints

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 17, 2021–

Elementor, the leading open source website builder platform behind more than 8 million websites, today announced the release of Elementor 3.4. The version is part of continued efforts to propel performance standards forward with momentum in every release, furthering Elementor’s mission to empower web creators and enable them to build websites to the highest standards.

Versions released in 2021, included performance highlights, such as improved asset loading and accessibility, smaller asset files, a conditionally loaded lightbox, reduced extra DOM Elements, conditional asset loading, style in line loading and faster page load by reducing the amount of unused JS and CSS generated.

Building upon these key offerings, the new version offers reduced JS asset file sizes through dropping support to old browsers with less code being loaded – up to 110 KB less on each page load. Plus, this version offers an improved Font Awesome SVG icons mechanism along with up to 6 additional custom breakpoints. Underlying performance was boosted as part of the focused effort to introduce customised breakpoints without compromising on code, speed or reliability.

Elementor 3.4 offers custom breakpoints for a total of 7 devices:

Desktop

Tablet & Tablet extra

Mobile & Mobile extra

Laptop and Widescreen

Web creators will have the ability to fully control their website design for an extensive range of devices with a pixel-perfect viewport and fully responsive website design and UI. Crucially, Elementor enables the addition of custom breakpoints without significantly jeopardizing performance.

“Elementor is committed to providing the best platform to meet our users’ needs,” said Eran Alon, VP Product Marketing at Elementor. “As part of these efforts, performance improvements continue to be a core focus in each version and we are excited to share more of these with our community.”

Performance upgrades will drive progress across version releases as the year continues with the following offerings for users to come:

“Load Only What You Need” – increasingly streamlined page loads

Reduction in the Use of JavaScript/CSS Libraries and Native Browser Support

Even greater improvements and optimization of existing internal JavaScript and CSS

About Elementor

Founded in 2016, Elementor is the leading WordPress website building solution that features code-free site creation. With users in 152 markets, including marketers, website developers, designers, freelancers, and more, Elementor is now powering 5.5% of websites worldwide. The open-source platform is designed to streamline the process of building a web presence, helping business owners reach their potential by focusing all their efforts on creative and business processes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005649/en/

Media Contact

Itai Elizur

itai@inboundjunction.com