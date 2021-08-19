Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

64% of consumers reported that they were unable to get help or solve their problems through customer service, according to Airkit’s The 2021 State of Digital Customer Experience Report. And, while some companies already invested in new digital services prior to 2020, like chat, text, or chatbots, 20-33% of consumers still rated providers’ digital service offerings from “needing improvement” to “horrible.”

In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions forced consumers and businesses to go digital immediately, but most companies were not ready. As a result, contact centers were flooded with unprecedented call volume for routine requests, like order status, service cancellations, claim filings, or payment updates. When you look at the lifecycle of the customer journey, that means as customers are ready to purchase and they’re forced to wait to connect to a representative. As they’re onboarding a service, they’re forced to navigate a lengthy, complex, paper-driven process.

At the same time, customers already prefer digital self-service. In several industries, customers have increased their digital adoption and are switching to competitors with better digital offerings. Many of these customers are already omnichannel-ready and are frustrated when they need to repeatedly re-identify themselves on each channel of engagement. Today more than ever, businesses must be able to quickly deliver omnichannel digital experiences that provide consumers the service they need and drive customer action.

Airkit conducted a study of 1000 adults in the United States from May to July of 2021 to explore how consumers’ digital behaviors and habits have changed throughout the pandemic.

Read the full report by Airkit.