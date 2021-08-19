Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

Wireless location innovators work to deliver z-axis location for feature phones and other cellular devices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 19, 2021–

Polaris Wireless, a provider of high accuracy software-based wireless location solutions, today announced its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, to deliver the Polaris Wireless vertical (z-axis) location through the Qualcomm® Location Suite. The companies are working to facilitate the adoption of a fully integrated solution for feature phones and other cellular devices not served by iOS and Android operating systems. The effort takes advantage of Polaris Wireless proven z-axis location technology which is designed to exceed the FCC’s 3-meter z-axis accuracy requirement. Qualcomm Technologies has enhanced the capabilities of the Qualcomm Location Suite to provide z-axis location information via a standards-based interface, known as LPPe, which is the delivery method favored by mobile service providers.

“We are very enthusiastic about our collaboration with a world-class company like Qualcomm Technologies,” said Manlio Allegra, CEO and Founder of Polaris Wireless. “By combining Polaris Wireless’ deep experience in 3D location with Qualcomm Technologies’ unparalleled position in the mobile ecosystem, we will support currently unserved wireless subscribers who deserve to be located with the best possible accuracy in emergency situations.”

Qualcomm Technologies is a worldwide leader on location technology with more than 10 billion devices shipped to date using our positioning solutions. The Qualcomm Location Suite is synonymous with superior location and navigation with a highly integrated solution, including device chipset, software, cloud services, and support for operators. The solution has delivered accurate location with superior speed and efficiency supporting emergency location services in the U.S. and globally for two decades.

“The addition of vertical location is poised to help first responders to better determine the floor of an emergency caller within a multi-story building,” said Francesco Grilli, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We continue to work with mobile operators, component manufacturers, and location innovators to support FCC regulations in a seamless manner for OEMs and users. We are proud of this work with Polaris Wireless to make it possible.”

The collaboration is set to accelerate the delivery of 3D location capabilities for non-Android and non-iOS feature phones, which represent a vital part of the base of wireless devices. “Public safety is best served when technology innovators collaborate with one another, as well as with the 9-1-1 community,” said Brian Fontes, CEO of NENA: The 9-1-1 Association. “This effort to enhance location accuracy is a great example of what can be achieved when companies work together to improve 9-1-1.”

“Location accuracy is improving but is still the most important factor in getting first responders where they are needed,” said Eddie Reyes, Director of the Department of Public Safety Communications, Prince William County, Virginia. “Polaris Wireless and Qualcomm Technologies are helping departments like mine do our jobs better, respond faster, and, ultimately, save lives in the communities we serve.”

“The success of this collaboration can be measured on the impact it has on the lives of the people that the businesses serve,” concluded Allegra. “We are excited about the lasting positive effect that our work with Qualcomm Technologies promises for our customers and how it could accelerate our business into new areas of opportunity. Polaris Wireless is a global business, and we are primed to serve 3D location worldwide, including 5G, IoT and other commercial opportunities.”

About Polaris Wireless

Polaris Wireless is the high-accuracy, software-based 3D location leader. Our wireless location technology uses software to deliver highly-accurate pin-point location, proven within 2.8 meters vertically (z-axis) in high-rise buildings. Our engineering team holds over 100 patents and is continually perfecting our algorithms to leverage all data, from all sensors, in any environment, to deliver the highest possible location accuracy. Our solutions enable applications for public safety, national security, critical infrastructure, and commercial services. Our award winning technology has been recognized by the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and Frost & Sullivan, and has been in continuous operation for over twenty years. For more information visit polariswireless.com, contact us at info@polariswireless.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

