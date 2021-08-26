Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”) announced today the sale of Women’s Health USA (“WHUSA” or the “Company”), a provider of practice management and emerging value-based services, to Unified Women’s Healthcare (“Unified”), a leading practice management platform in women’s healthcare backed by Altas Partners, funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation, and Oak HC/FT. Sverica will retain an equity investment in the combined company.

The combination with Unified represents the culmination of a four-year investment by Sverica, which in 2017 acquired a majority interest in WHUSA from its founder Robert Patricelli. Under Sverica’s ownership, WHUSA transformed from a managed service organization primarily serving one customer in a single market to a national leader in women’s health partnering with leading practices in five states.

Dave Finley, Managing Partner at Sverica stated, “I am proud that Sverica was an early entrant among private equity investors into the women’s health space. We identified a platform with a strong core of industry-leading executives and together with that leadership team, transformed a managed service provider into one of the preeminent practice management groups focused on women’s health in the country. This has been a great experience for Sverica.”

Gregg Osenkowski, Partner at Sverica added, “When Sverica partnered with WHUSA, we had an ambitious plan to build a leading women’s health organization by enabling great physicians to remain independent and transition to value-based care. We made amazing progress in just four years. In Unified, we found a like-minded partner with whom we could continue that mission.”

“Sverica has been a valuable partner to WHUSA as we transitioned from a regional to a national company. Their support of our mission of advancing healthcare for women and transitioning to value-based care has been critical to our success as an organization,” said Andrea Balogh, General Counsel and Division President of WHUSA. Nancy Bernstein, Division President, remarked, “Sverica immediately appreciated the deep expertise WHUSA had developed as a pioneer in women’s health. Their strategic vision was a catalyst that helped propel WHUSA into the company it is today. We are excited that they will remain involved as we join with our new partners.”

About Women’s Health USA

Women’s Health USA is a provider of practice management and emerging value-based care services to more than 600 women’s health providers across seven states. Given its unique focus on women, paired with dynamic growth, Women’s Health USA is poised to play an influential role in developing new cost effective, value-based modes of care delivery. For 22 years, the company has successfully implemented innovative growth strategies and driven streamlined operational costs, payer alignment, ancillary services development, brand development strategies and risk management services. Its unique partnership model enables women’s health groups to operate independently, while leveraging the resources and influence of a national organization. To learn more, please visit womenshealthusa.com or contact Leslie Stedman at 860.678.3400 or lstedman@womenshealthct.com.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a “business builder” approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

About Unified Women’s Healthcare

Unified Women’s Healthcare is a diversified women’s health company focused on providing a better experience for patients, for the people who care for them and for the people and organizations who pay for that care. To support its vision of providing women with the best healthcare in the world, Unified has expanded beyond its leading OBGYN management services platform to include reproductive healthcare services, through its strategic partnership with CCRM Fertility, and the advancement of high-risk maternity care management services, with its acquisition of Lucina. As a physician led company, Unified seeks innovative ways to preserve clinical autonomy, alleviate business and regulatory burdens of running a practice, and empower physicians to make the greatest impact on transforming women’s healthcare for their patients. To learn more, please visit unifiedwomenshealthcare.com.

About Altas Partners

Altas Partners is an investment firm with a long-term orientation focused on acquiring significant interests in high-quality, market-leading businesses in partnership with outstanding management teams. Key elements of our approach include responsible capital structures, active ownership through strategic and operational support and an emphasis on sustainable value creation. We strive to deliver excellent investment returns for our investing partners. Altas invests on behalf of endowments, foundations, public pension funds and other institutional investors. For more information, please visit www.altas.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2021, including the acquisition of Black Creek Group, which closed July 1, 2021, Ares Management’s global platform had approximately $262 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

