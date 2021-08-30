Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as adults, we have changed our jobs on average 12 times during the ages of 18 and 50. Obviously, that’s just spanning a period of 32 years, and with more and more people working into their later years, the number is undoubtedly higher. The reasons why vary, but one could simply be that we haven’t found or are unaware of our passion. Perhaps if we were given the opportunity to develop new skills and explore new careers from the comfort of our own home, we might be more apt to find a job we love and stick to it. That’s where both StackSkills and Infosec4TC Cyber Security Training can help.

StackSkills has access to a pre-selected library of over 1,000 courses in practically every field you could dream of–marketing, finance, IT, programming, design, art, animation, writing … the list goes on. Whether you’re looking for that dream job, hoping to rise in the ranks of your current organization, wanting to start a side hustle, or just have a yearning to improve your skills either personally or professionally, you’re bound to find the course that’s going to lead you down the right path. And the beauty is you will have unlimited lifetime access to all of them.

In addition, you will have access to over 90 courses through the Infosec4TC Cyber Security Training, including classes in ethical hacking, GSEC, CISSP, ISMS Implementation, and so many more. If it’s a certificate you’re after, Infosec4TC has the highest passing rate. Businesses worldwide are changing how they approach cybersecurity. With this training, you will be at the forefront of how to deal with tomorrow’s challenges.

Job openings are on the rise again. Be sure to stand out from the crowd by strengthening your knowledge base. Through both or either of these bundles, you will be able to focus on an area of interest or try something completely new. Normally valued at $3,000, this unparalleled deal can be yours for $79.99–that’s just pennies per course!

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.