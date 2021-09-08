With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

Broadens AI Edge Technology for Multiple Markets

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 8, 2021–

MicroAI is the new name of One Tech, Inc., the pioneer in edge-native artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) products.

Founded as One Tech, Inc in 2018 by Tokyo-based Systena Corp and Dallas-based Plasma Group, MicroAI initially focused on the industrial internet of things (IIoT) market. In 2021, the company introduced MicroAI AtomML, a breakthrough AI technology that can help businesses in virtually every industry reduce cloud computing and connectivity costs, decrease latency and improve security. To reflect this broader market, the company is changing its brand to MicroAI.

MicroAI delivers personalized AI to edge endpoints using its innovative edge-native AI technology that embeds ML into connected endpoints to develop device-specific, personalized AI models that enable next-generation functionality around predicted maintenance, IoT edge AI, operational excellence in industrial processing and manufacturing, and endpoint device security.

MicroAI AtomML is used by semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide today.

About MicroAI

Based in Dallas, MicroAI is revolutionizing and personalizing AI for connected machines, devices, critical assets, and edge servers. The company pioneered a new edge-native AI technology that embeds AI and ML into microcontrollers and microprocessors on connected edge endpoints. This enables device-specific, personalized AI models that provide next-generation functionality in the areas of predictive maintenance, IoT asset performance optimization, end-point asset security, and overall operational excellence. The company’s goal is to make edge-native AI accessible to all connected smart devices by simplifying and reducing the time and cost to design, develop, test, and deploy embedded, edge-native AI. For more information, visit www.micro.ai.

Press contact in Europe

Anja-Maria Hastenrath

ah@embedded-pr.de

Press contact in North America

Cynthia Hoye

ch@embedded-pr.com

Company contact

Frederick Reynolds

Frederick.Reynolds@mico.ai