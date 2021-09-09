With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

The CapStreet Group, LLC (“CapStreet”) is pleased to announce the completion of the majority recapitalization of Specter Instruments, LLC d/b/a WIN-911 (“WIN-911” or the “Company”), in partnership with the majority owner, Robert Brooker, Company shareholders and management.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, WIN-911 is a leading industrial monitoring, alerting and notification software. WIN-911 helps protect over 18,000 facilities in 80 countries on six continents. WIN-911 delivers critical machine alarms via smartphone app, voice, text, email, and in-plant announcer – speeding operator response times and reducing system downtime and maintenance costs.

“Working with the CapStreet team through the diligence process built our confidence and enhanced our understanding of the growth potential for our business,” said Greg Jackson, CEO at WIN-911. “Our team is excited to partner with CapStreet to extend our relationships with distributors, systems integrators and customers, but also to accelerate the adoption of our products worldwide and drive the innovation necessary to deliver new applications for managing critical industrial infrastructure.”

“The WIN-911 platform has a long history as the ‘gold standard’ for industrial alarm notification across many industries,” said Rick Pleczko CEO, CapStreet Operating Executive Group and newly appointed Executive Chair at WIN-911. “Over the last 24 months the team has experienced a significant expansion of both demand and use cases, and we look forward to working with them to amplify those trends further.”

Adrian Guerra, Partner with CapStreet, commented, “Greg and the WIN-911 team have built a powerful technology platform that provides an essential and intelligent link between infrastructure assets and a dispersed workforce. We look forward to working with the Company to expand the WIN-911 IoT solution that improves the efficiency, integrity and safety of critical infrastructure across a variety of industries.”

WIN-911 is the fourth investment for CapStreet V, LP, which has $500 million of committed capital.

Former WIN-911 majority owner Robert Brooker will continue in an advisory role with the Company as a Board Director. The CapStreet team for the WIN-911 investment also included Nico Gayle and Baqir Momin.

EC Mergers & Acquisitions served as the exclusive financial advisor to WIN-911. Willkie Farr & Gallagher served as CapStreet’s legal counsel, while BRL Law Group served as legal counsel for WIN-911.

About The CapStreet Group

The CapStreet Group is a Houston, Texas based private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies. CapStreet targets companies focused on software, tech-enabled services, and industrial products and distribution. CapStreet’s approach is to partner with excellent management teams to build out corporate infrastructure, accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. For more information, visit The CapStreet Group website, www.capstreet.com.

