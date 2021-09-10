With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

When it comes to coding, Arduino may not be the first programming language that comes to mind. Names like Python, JavaScript, and HTML may now be the most commonplace but make no mistake. Since its inception in 2005 Arduino has continued to gain popularity. As of February 2020, the Arduino community included about 30 million active users based on the IDE downloads. Perhaps now is the perfect time to see why more and more people are getting on the Arduino bandwagon.

For the uninitiated, Arduino is an open-source electronics and coding platform that allows anyone to build and program all kinds of devices. Arduino sets are simple electrical devices that allow you to connect all kinds of wires and components together to make both simple and complex machinery, from basic blinking lights to a robotic arm.

So why use Arduino? First of all, it’s relatively easy to learn, making it a great introduction to programming (which could ultimately lead to a career change or advancement). Beyond the coding, you will learn the fundamentals of electronics and circuits. The hardware, that is the Arduino board and its accessories are very inexpensive. Plus you can learn to build some pretty cool stuff like a fingerprint scanner or a motion-activated alarm system.

So if you’re ready to get the wheels in motion (both literally and figuratively here) sign up for this Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course Bundle. With lots of hands-on projects, practical applications, and lectures, you will receive not only the fundamentals and foundations of Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ROS1, and ROS2, but also step by step instructions on creating some pretty fun devices, including an Arduino-based piano, a custom Arduino shield printed circuit board, a ROS-powered robot, and more.

Normally each course is valued at $200, but the entire bundle is now available for $39.99–that’s 98 percent off the retail price. You will receive unlimited access to 59 hours of content, taught mainly by instructors through the Education Engineering Team, a leading team in the microcontroller industry, with over 13 years of experience in teaching and doing practical projects. Not only will you invest in your future, but you will have a good time while doing so.

