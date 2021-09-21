Open source is an engine for innovation, offering reliability, scalability and security for IT leaders intent on future-proofing their infrastructure. Learn how.

Eoin Woods, CTO of Endava, an international technology company working in the areas of digital, agile transformation, and automation, is quoted as saying, “Software architecture is the set of design decisions which, if made incorrectly, may cause your project to be canceled.” Not an outcome any of us would want to see. Thus as someone in the field (or potentially anyone with interest in the technology), it is in your best interest to be up-to-date and informed on the latest strategies, innovative designs, principles, and methodologies that are available today.

As the base of all projects, the importance of software architecture cannot be understated. Simply put, software architecture is organization of a system, including all the components, how they interact with each other, the environment in which they operate, and the principles used to design the software. It becomes the basis for communication between all the stakeholders (user side, customer, management, etc.). Early decisions rely upon it to ensure that the rest of the project runs smoothly, and will help define problems that might be encountered when it comes to implementation. It also allows for a better estimate of the time and costs of a project.

These five ebooks, each highly rated, cover a variety of aspects of building systems, tech strategies, and software development, looking at software architecture from different perspectives. They cover topics such as technology strategy patterns, strategic architectural mindsets, shaping a company’s technology direction, designing distributed systems, communicating with stakeholders and empowering developers, microservice architecture, plus so much more. Authored by experts in the field, they share their wisdom, experiences, real-world advice, and hard-learned lessons that could help you advance your career to the next level.

With new technologies emerging every day, the onus is on you to keep yourself educated and aware. Unlimited access to this Software Architecture eBook Bundle published by Reilly gives you the opportunity to learn new things and refer back whenever you need to. Available now for $9.99–that’s only $2.00 per book–you just might impress a few people (like your boss!) with your newfound knowledge.

