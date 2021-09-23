Former HFN CEO Brett Diamond partners with PE Tiger Infrastructure

11:11 Systems, a managed infrastructure solutions provider, announced today its launch delivering a new fully integrated, fully automated, managed infrastructure solutions model designed to simplify and accelerate enterprise digital business transformation.

According to recent research by the Boston Consulting Group, while 80% of companies plan to accelerate their companies’ digital transformations, an astounding 70% of digital transformations fall short of their objectives.

One of the most critical components of successful transformation is the modernization of legacy network infrastructure to ensure agile, adaptive, and automated capabilities. The 11:11 model will be first to holistically address the challenges of next-generation cloud, security, and connectivity infrastructure requirements, spanning Wide Area Networks, Internet Access, Private Line Connectivity, and Low Latency solutions, within a single, fully integrated, and automated managed infrastructure service delivery platform.

“We are thrilled to launch 11:11 Systems and the ‘Everything Connected’ model to meet the massive transformation challenges facing businesses today,” says Brett Diamond, CEO of 11:11 Systems. “Through our many years partnering with businesses managing complex transitions, we have developed a deep understanding of key factors driving success. 11:11 has invested in building the most advanced, automated platform to deliver next-generation managed infrastructure solutions, spanning connectivity, cloud, and security services, to enable businesses to outperform.”

11:11 is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. The company plans to roll out an ambitious M&A strategy to expand, aggregate, and further automate infrastructure solutions.

This is Tiger Infrastructure’s second partnership with industry leader Brett Diamond, CEO of 11:11 Systems. Tiger Infrastructure previously partnered with Diamond to become the Private Equity sponsor of Hudson Fiber Network (HFN), a premier data transport provider offering high-bandwidth, low-latency fiber networking solutions, resulting in the successful sale of HFN to ExteNet Systems in August of 2018.

Emil W. Henry, Jr., CEO and Managing Director, Adam Emmert, Managing Director, and Andrew Baum, Principal at Tiger Infrastructure will serve on the 11:11 Board of Directors, alongside Diamond.

11:11 Systems is creating a new model delivering the power of "Everything Connected" in connectivity, cloud and security solutions for customers and partners. Fully integrated, fully automated. All services, activities, data, and performance, powered on a single platform.

