Reprise, a platform used by software companies such as Cloudera and ZoomInfo to create product demonstrations and tours, has raised $62 million in a series B round of funding.

The old adage that every company is now a software company is perhaps truer today that it has ever been, but sales and marketing teams face a big challenge getting new customers on board in a competitive landscape where the end-user has several alternatives to choose from. This is where Reprise enters the fray, with a platform that allows anyone to create a customized product tour of their browser-based software, and not worry about having to created dedicated testing environments filled with dummy data.

Using a Chrome browser extension, Reprise customers can capture an exact copy of their screen, after which they sequence and connect them together to showcase specific features. This can also include full interaction from the user, who is able to click on buttons and interact with the replica product when prompted by on-screen overlays — this example shows how Cloudera uses Reprise to guide prospects around its platform.

This can be particularly useful for early-stage prospects who really just want to get a feel for a product without having to liaise with sales teams, watch product videos, or create a trial account — they can experience first-hand what a product is like simply by visiting a company’s website and embarking on a self-guided tour.

Show me the data

Data and analytics is central to Reprise, as it enables users to analyze prospects’ behavior and see how a product demo or tour was used, which pages or screens had the most engagement, what the most common use-cases were, and then feed this data back into the product development or sales and & marketing decision-making processes.

Reprise also offers an API that allows companies to pull data from its platform and push into a data warehouse or lake and combine with data from other platforms to get a fuller picture of how customers perceive a product, or simply keep marketing or sales data records up-to-date.

Prior to now, Reprise had raised around $20 million since its inception last year, the bulk of which arrived via its series A round just nine months ago. With another $62 million in the bank, from lead investor Iconiq Growth, Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC, Glasswing Ventures, and a slew of angel investors including The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, the company is now well-financed to “expand its customer base and increase the depth of its enterprise platform,” according to a press release.

“Sales and marketing teams need to use their product to spur growth, but relying on engineering teams and slow demo environments kills their momentum,” Reprise co-CEO Bryan Stevenson said. “This funding will accelerate getting our product into the hands of customers that need it.”