Data Society, a Washington-headquartered organization providing data science training programs and AI/ML solutions to corporations and government agencies, has announced the launch of meldR, a learning experience and communication platform (LXCP).

Targeted at the health care and life sciences industries, the offering allows learning and development teams of businesses to deliver AI/ML-generated data science learning pathways to their employees. It curates courses according to the organization’s goals and the learner’s needs, and even works with proprietary datasets, allowing teams to offer courses using their own data.

“The healthcare and life science industry today faces the challenge of delivering centralized training programs effectively, which is a big roadblock to building an internal data culture,” Merav Yuravlivker, CEO of Data Society, said in a statement. “meldR supports an organization’s desire to prepare its employees with the skills needed to solve complex challenges and unlock the new potential that further their organization’s goals.”

According to a recent survey commissioned by Domino Data Lab, 97% of U.S. data executives say data science is crucial to maintaining profitability and boosting the bottom line. However, nearly as many said that flawed approaches to staffing, processes, and tooling are causing failure in scaling data science projects, making achieving that goal difficult. This is where meldR comes in.

Community of practice with meldR

In addition to providing industry-tailored, domain-specific data science academies, the platform also creates an internal community of practice that fosters innovation, empowers communication between employees and their L&D teams, and streamlines the process of finding the right talent for the right team.

This, as Data Society explains, is done through a series of tools on the platform such as messaging, email platform integration, notifications, discussion boards, calendars, online events, and one-on-one TA and instructor meetings.

Beyond this, L&D team leaders can even use their meldR dashboard to take a quick look at learner badges, pathways, and certifications to gather metrics and quickly identify up-skilled internal resources, matching internal talent and data science department requirements.

Data Society is offering the solution as a freemium product available on a rapid deployment model. It remains restricted to the healthcare and life sciences industry but should expand to other segments at a later stage.