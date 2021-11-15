Boston-based DataRobot, a startup enabling enterprise AI development and deployment, today announced the launch of DataRobot AI Cloud for Industries, a comprehensive platform that unites AI capabilities with sector-specific best practices, integrations, and partnerships for enterprises across major industries.

Back in September, DataRobot unveiled the DataRobot AI Cloud as a unified platform to accelerate the delivery of AI to production. The new end-to-end solution builds on that and provides enterprises the ability to use AI to streamline their operations, accelerate growth opportunities, solve challenges, and manage risk as they deliver services.

The development comes as industry clouds become an emerging trend in the enterprise technology space owing to the need for sector-specific tools. Even Microsoft has announced cloud for retail, manufacturing, finance, health, and nonprofits.

AI Cloud for Industries: Benefits

According to DataRobot, the offering provides more than 100 best practices for delivering AI for key use cases and business challenges; dozens of Pathfinder Solution Accelerators, third party integrations, and notebooks that accelerate the path from concept to production of AI tailored to industry priorities; and integrations with data services, business applications, and existing security governance tools.

It is also powered by the expanded partner and channel offerings to integrate intelligent insights into data platforms, applications, and systems integrator services, and provide customers with the critical capabilities required to accelerate growth and operate at scale, the company said.

Currently, AI Cloud for Industries is available to enterprises in the banking, retail, manufacturing, and health care spaces. However, in the coming months, it will also be expanded to energy, life sciences, insurance, government, telecommunications, and media organizations.

In banking, DataRobot said, the solution could accelerate the impact of AI for use-cases such as fraud detection and prevention, customer marketing and acquisition, client satisfaction and retention, and credit risk management. In manufacturing and retail, it could help with supply chain and inventory forecasting, preventative maintenance, and quality assurance. Meanwhile, in health care, it could help organizations meet demand by optimizing patient care to prioritize the most critical cases, forecast staffing, and operational needs.

Notably, the company already claims to have delivered more than a million active customer projects, working with leading players in the above-mentioned industries.

“DataRobot AI Cloud for Industries means that all industries now have an end-to-end platform to meet their industry-specific AI needs, from health care companies working to improve clinical outcomes to retailers innovating the shopping experience,” Ritu Jyoti, group VP for worldwide artificial intelligence and automation research at IDC, said.

“This comprehensive set of offerings coupled with solution accelerators, decision intelligence frameworks, and training programs uniquely positions DataRobot as a solution for industries,” she added.

Globally, business deployment of AI continues to surge, especially in light of the pandemic. In a recent survey conducted by ManageEngine, the IT division of Zoho, 80% tech executives in the U.S. said they had accelerated their AI adoption over the past two years. Owing to this, the investment in enterprise-focused AI startups has also surged, touching $50 billion in 2021 alone.

DataRobot had also raised $300 million a few months ago, touching the valuation of $6.3 billion (post-money).