Contact center technology company Genesys has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to enable organizations to provide better customer experiences.

Under the engagement, Genesys said that the private edition of its multicloud customer experience platform (Genesys Multicloud CX) will soon be available to deploy on the Google Cloud. The move will give companies a multicloud path to embrace the next step of their customer experience evolution and meet changing customer expectations.

Genesys will also deepen its integration with Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI (CCAI), BigQuery, and Kubernetes Engine (GKE), allowing organizations to use real-time streaming events and historical data from across their businesses on their preferred infrastructure for governance, controls, and customization across multiple private and public cloud environments.

“Consumers have the authority to instantly change the trajectory of an organization’s future and an industry’s relevancy,” Tony Bates, CEO, and chairman of Genesys, said. “To thrive in this new customer-led landscape, companies must deliver the personalized experiences people want. Google is a pioneer in deep consumer knowledge, and partnering with such an innovator will be a true game-changer for customers and employees around the world.”

AI applications for improved customer experiences

Along with the integrations, Genesys and Google Cloud have also announced the plan to collaborate on AI/ML and data analytics-driven applications that could deliver stronger, more intuitive, and more responsive customer experiences.

The solutions will focus on areas such as industry-specific customer journeys, automated customer care, predictive customer satisfaction, AI-driven multifactor authentication, and unique conversational channels leveraging Google Search, Maps, and other services.

The expanded Genesys and Google Cloud partnership comes on the heels of increasing demand for AI in CX. In an IBM survey of nearly 1200 executives, 74% said that they felt AI will change how they approach CX and how customers view their brand. Moreover, 50% said they have taken concrete action to incorporate AI into CX and 36% said they are in the process of considering or evaluating implementing AI. Only 13% reported that they were not considering AI for CX.