Netography, an Annapolis, Maryland-based security company providing organizations with network detection and response (NDR), has today announced $45 million in funding.

Netography claims its cloud-native SaaS NDR is the only product built to protect what it calls the “atomized” network — the complex mix of multi-cloud, on-premises, and legacy infrastructure that comprise most enterprise networks today.

Netography says its technology gathers vital metadata from all the disparate systems in today’s atomized networks, providing visibility and attack detection in a much simpler and easier-to-manage package than traditional (NDR) solutions— while providing reusable integrations to eliminate blindspots, block threats, alert on malicious traffic, and more.

Netography aims to deploy, run, and scales without the challenges of unwieldy full packet capture and deep packet inspection solutions— and without introducing extra virtual or non-virtual sensors or devices to manage.

The series A round of funding is led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SYN Ventures, and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Mango Capital, Harpoon Ventures, and Wing Venture Capital also participated.

Cracking the code on next-gen network security delivery

Patrick Heim, managing partner at SYN Ventures, said that several organizations have struggled to retain visibility and control as the network evolves and slowly goes dark through the broad adoption of encryption. He said the Netography team has cracked the code on how to deliver next-gen network security capabilities that overcome these challenges.

“Netography blew us away with their cloud architecture and use of metadata to find threats across highly distributed enterprises,” said David Cowan, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

New strategic appointments

With Netography appointing two senior executives to its management in September — industry stalwart Martin Roesch as CEO and co-founder and network security pioneer Barrett Lyon as chief architect— new executive hires Ben Holladay as chief revenue officer and Dan Ramaswami as vice president of field engineering will now join the team on the heels of this funding.

In the company’s press release, Cowan noted that the successes of Roesch, Lyon, and Ramaswami as serial cyber entrepreneurs was a major reason for the partnership from Bessemer Venture Partners.

A new architecture for modern network environments

According to Roesch, the adoption of the Zero Trust model of security with its accompanying utilization of pervasive network encryption requires rethinking how the delivery of network security capabilities in today’s atomized networks. The appliance model and deep packet inspection will continue to provide less utility, with Roesch noting that it was “time for a new architecture that addresses the needs of modern network environments.”

Netography said it has seen strong traction signing customers in the federal government and defense, aerospace and travel, financial services, utilities, and manufacturing verticals in recent months.