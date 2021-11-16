EasySend, an Israel-based company that offers no-code software to digitize processes — from mortgage applications to onboarding paperwork — said it has raised a $55.5 million series B funding round.

The company, which targets small to medium sized enterprises, says it uses a cloud-based no-code builder that leverages AI, third-party integrations, and analytics to provide seamless customer experiences, at a low cost. The company claims its technology enables organizations to build and launch digital customer journeys — for any process, including upsells, customer applications, and claim forms.

EasySend says its customers include insurance, banks, and credit unions like Cincinnati Insurance, NJM Insurance Group, PSCU, Sompo, and Petplan, and that its revenue increased ten-fold increase over the last year.

In a press release, the company said this additional capital will accelerate EasySend’s growth in the US and other regions, supporting expansion into new verticals and product use cases. The funding round was led by Oak HC/FT, with participation from existing investors Vertex IL, Intel Capital, and Hanaco Venture.

Accelerating digital transformation for enterprises

The pandemic has undoubtedly shaped the way organizations conduct businesses in several positive ways, with the 2021 Gartner Board of Directors Survey showing that 69% of boards of directors accelerated their digital business initiatives following COVID-19 disruption.

Tal Daskal, CEO at EasySend, said the pandemic has led to a massive shift in people’s online business interaction

EasySend was founded in 2016 by Tal Daskal, chief operating officer Omer Shirazi, and chief technology officer Eran Shirazi, andhas now raised a total of $71.5 million.