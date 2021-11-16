Customer data platform SkyPoint Cloud today announced the launch of SkyPoint Predict, predictive customer insights powered by artificial intelligence (AI). SkyPoint unifies fragmented customer data from multiple systems and applications into comprehensive “customer 360” profiles. SkyPoint Predict creates an enhanced customer experience while providing business and technology users with the tools to secure, govern, and access that data.

With today’s launch of SkyPoint Predict, the platform automatically enriches customer profiles with behavioral insights. Equipped with predictive analytics on each customer, brands can deliver personalized experiences, granular segmentation, and personalization; support advanced analytics; and do more in order to keep customers engaged.

For consumer brands, this translates to more loyal customers and higher lifetime value. For health care brands, this means timelier and more personalized interventions to drive patient empowerment.

Now users can identify a customer’s predicted customer lifetime value (CLV), churn propensity — the rate at which customers stop doing business with an entity — and product preferences. No model building or manual tuning is required on the part of the user.

Tisson Mathew, SkyPoint founder and CEO, said, “Predictive insights enable businesses to anticipate customers’ needs, delivering experiences that drive engagement, improve health, and build long-term loyalty.”

Predictive insights drive engagement

In an effort to create a database with a brain, this latest launch from SkyPoint makes AI a core part of profile enrichment. Predictive insights transform data about an individual customer into assets that can then be used for population-level analytics, segmentation, and personalization of the customer experience.

SkyPoint has used machine learning in other parts of its platform, most notably in its proprietary identity resolution technology, which relies on algorithmic linking of customer records with incomplete or inaccurate information. SkyPoint unifies fragmented customer data with customer profiles, then provides users with secure access to that data.

Two core infrastructure investments enable SkyPoint to deliver adaptive predictive insights. The first is SkyPoint’s use of open data standards, including the Common Data Model (CDM) and Fast Health Interoperability Resources (FHIR), which enforce well-defined semantics around business concepts. The second is an autonomous AI pipeline, supported through a partnership with Databricks.

“AI enables brands to see the people in their data and connect with them on a human level, even at massive scale,” said Joelle Poe, chief product officer at SkyPoint.

AI-powered profile enrichment

Consumer rights are expanding, and the data privacy legislation list is growing longer every year, from opt-out models like CCPA and CPRA to opt-in models like GDPR. Through a self-service privacy center, DSR automation, real-time data maps, and a zero-trust data vault, SkyPoint asserts that it will make privacy compliance easier by making consumer data and preferences accessible, centralized, and actionable.

SkyPoint’s clients include health care, ecommerce and retail, hospitality, and sports and media brands including Wyld, Vivante Health, the Ace Hotel, and the Portland Timbers.

Chris Thompson, director of CRM and analytics at Portland Timbers, said, “SkyPoint brings connectivity to all of our data and technology. I can stitch together different audiences and insights to understand what our fans want and need. By having information in one easily accessible place, SkyPoint is helping our team work effectively to overcome problems and produce results.”