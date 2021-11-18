SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 19, 2021–

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (the “Company” or “ALSP Orchid”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “ALORU” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “ALOR” and “ALORW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

ALSP Orchid is a newly organized blank check company formed by Accelerator Life Science Partners, for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Nomura Securities International, Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com, or from Nomura Securities International, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Worldwide Plaza, 309 West 49th Street, New York, New York 10019-7316, or by telephone at 212-667-9000, or by email at equitysyndicateamericas@nomura.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 18, 2021. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of ALSP Orchid, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus for ALSP Orchid’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. ALSP Orchid undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118006426/en/

Jessica Burback, Director of Investor Relations

IR@acceleratorlsp.com