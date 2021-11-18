Mission-Minded Founders and Advisors across HealthTech and GovTech Connect Early-Stage Entrepreneurs with Investors

Three industry-leading entrepreneurs today announced The Aurora Forge, a business venture with a mission to infuse market-disrupting innovations with talent and commercial expertise to forge companies that decisively impact our world.

Founded by Ricky Caplin, Dr. Newton Howard and Ross Mason, The Aurora Forge will grow seed-stage startups through direct funding, shared operations services and expert coaching.

“Our goal is to make a transformative impact by developing and harnessing leading-edge technologies to create profitable companies poised to provide novel solutions,” said Caplin, tech founder and Chairman of Caplin Family Offices. “Through The Aurora Forge, we seek to empower the next generation of brilliant minds with the tools and expert support needed for disruptive advancements.”

The Aurora Forge surrounds innovative entrepreneurs at the beginning of their journey with trusted advisors and mentors across HealthTech and GovTech who have been associated with multiple successful exits and played a part in seeding and growing influential companies around the world.

“We want to solve the world’s biggest problems by helping great scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs lead translational impact via technological breakthroughs into the marketplace,” said Howard, Professor of Computational Neurology and Functional Neurosurgery at the University of Oxford; Professor of Brain Sciences at Georgetown University; former director of the Mind Machine Project; a resident scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Chairman of the Center for Advanced Defense Studies.

The Aurora Forge Founders will also focus on leveraging a portion of their revenue to generate social capital to help care for people, designing an ecosystem where success creates a rising tide for communities and “the least of these.”

“The Aurora Forge team is very excited about investing in innovative, impactful and transformational businesses,” said Mason, CEO of The Aurora Forge, Founder of the High Impact Network of Responsible Innovators, a venture philanthropy he created in Silicon Valley in 2004. “The three Founders are committed to donating the majority of our profits to charity. As Founders, we strive to make the world a better place by building great companies and donating to charity.”

Through services and support, The Aurora Forge will help entrepreneurs modify and refine their business models to drive customer acquisition and accelerate revenue.

Current advisors include:

Ricardo Azziz, MD, MPH, MBA, Former CEO, SUNY;

Sameer Badlani, MD, FACP, Chief Digital Officer and Executive Vice President for Technology Services, M Health Fairview

Chad Brisendine, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, St. Luke’s University Health Network;

Saad Chaudhry, Chief Information Officer, Luminis Health;

Zafar Chaudry, MD, MS, MIS, MBA, CITP, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Seattle Children’s Hospital;

Lisa Dykstra, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago;

Ophir Frieder, MS, PhD, Biostatistics, Bioinformatics, and Biomathematics Faculty, Georgetown Medical Center, Fellow of AAAS, ACM, AIMBE, IEEE and NAI;

Dustin Hufford, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Cooper University Health Care;

Mir Imran, Chief Innovation Officer, InCube Labs;

Matt Kull, Chief Information Officer, Cleveland Clinic;

Kristin Myers, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Dean for Information Technology, Mount Sinai Health System;

Emil Peters, President, Cerner Global;

Craig Richardville, Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer, SCL Health; and

Tanya Townsend, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, LCMC Health.

About The Aurora Forge

Founded by experienced entrepreneurs, engineers, policymakers, and healthcare industry leaders, The Aurora Forge grows seed-stage startups through direct funding, expert coaching and shared operations services. Visit theauroraforge.com for more information.

