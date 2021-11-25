Donner’s new guitar design streamlines the learning process for adults and children alike

Donner’s Tri-Pop guitar might just be the answer to your fears. The ingenious new design consists of a three-string guitar that streamlines the learning process, with a simple format that helps new players master basic techniques utilizing three-string chord shapes. The miniature three-string design makes the guitar approachable and easy to comprehend not just for adults looking to learn, but also for kids being introduced to the instrument for the first time.

Essentially, the Tri-Pop is the best guitar for every beginner to connect to the musical world. Designed as a simplified mini-guitar, the Tri-Pop helps kids and adults master the same basic skills as a conventional guitar, but in a much more easy-to-comprehend format. You can learn your way around the fretboard while managing only three strings instead of six, and all while playing an instrument that sounds exactly the same as a full-voiced instrument.

The 1.06″ wide fretboard and soft carbon nylon strings make it easy to press down and sound notes, while the guitar itself weighs just 1.7 pounds, for easy playability and handling by even the youngest music fans. From there, it’s an easy and natural transition to a full-sized six-string.

The maple soundboard and bridge reinforcements, meanwhile, offer up a resonant and authentic tone, and the Tri-Pop comes packaged with everything the new player needs to get started, from 24 chord cards and a tutorial book to a gig bag, strap, tuner, strings and patch cable.

What’s more, the Tri-Pop is super-portable, light in weight and compact in design. Which means that in addition to being a great learning tool, it’s also an ideal travel guitar, capable of coming along with you anywhere you might journey, whether by car, bus, train or plane. It’s convenient for at home, in the bedroom or outdoors, making it the perfect choice for a Christmas or birthday gift. And right now, you can pick up the full Tri-Pop guitar starter kit for just $89.99 at Amazon.

