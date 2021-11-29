With over 20 years of industry experience, the former Senior Director, Discovery and Early Development at Ablynx, will lead LabGenius’ drug discovery and pre-clinical development activities.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 30, 2021–

LabGenius, the machine learning (ML)-driven protein engineering company, today announced the appointment of Gino Van Heeke Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). In this role, Gino will leverage his wealth of drug discovery and development experience to direct LabGenius’ scientific strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005436/en/

Dr. Gino Van Heeke Appointed as LabGenius’ CSO (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome Gino to the company as CSO,” said Dr. James Field, Founder and CEO of LabGenius. “Gino is an accomplished scientific leader with an impressive track record of successfully advancing drug candidates into pre-clinical and clinical development.”

Gino joins LabGenius from Engitix Therapeutics, where, as CSO, he established a portfolio of projects and initiated the company’s first drug discovery campaign. Before this, Gino was Senior Director, Discovery and Early Development at Ablynx where he led the discovery of NANOBODY® drug candidates and their transition to clinical development. Prior to his move into biotech, Gino held several senior positions at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research over a 22-year tenure, including Executive Director for Biologics.

Speaking about his appointment, Dr. Gino Van Heeke said, “The ML-driven protein engineering platform that the team at LabGenius has expertly built presents a tremendous opportunity to revolutionize the way in which drugs are discovered. With solid foundations in place, I am delighted to join the company and apply my drug discovery knowledge and experience to ensure we use our unique platform in the most effective way possible.”

Dr. Edwin Moses, LabGenius Chairman commented “Gino’s expertise in translational research, coupled with LabGenius’ ML-driven drug discovery platform, is an excellent combination which I believe will further accelerate the company’s successful development.”

– end –

About LabGenius

LabGenius is a leading ML-driven protein engineering company, accelerating the discovery of novel therapeutics through the co-optimization of therapeutically valuable properties. The company’s discovery platform, EVATM, integrates several cutting-edge technologies drawn from the fields of computer science, robotic automation and synthetic biology. Headquartered in London, UK, the LabGenius team includes experts in protein engineering, synthetic biology, software engineering, data science and robotic automation.

For more information, please visit www.labgeni.us, or connect on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005436/en/

For more information, please contact:

Media enquiries:

Communications Lead

Lucy Shaw

press@labgeni.us

Business development:

Chief Operating Officer

Didier Landais

didier.landais@labgeni.us