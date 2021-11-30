Investment Round Led by Intel Capital Will Support Operations for High Volume Production

3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS), a leading innovator of glass-based three-dimensional passive radio frequency (RF) devices, today announced it has secured $20 million in Series B1 funding led by Intel Capital. CerraCap Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures and Nagase & Co. Ltd. were also in participation. This round of funding adds Intel Capital’s David Flanagan, Lockheed Martin’s Jeff Cunningham and Nagase’s Yoriyuki Yamashiro to 3DGS’ board of directors.

“3DGS’ patented APEX® glass-ceramic technology is designed for use in 5G, autonomous vehicles, military and defense, and big data applications. Intel Capital’s commitment to investments in companies enabling the edge, 5G and autonomy technology space underscores the impact that 3DGS can have on these markets,” said Mark Popovich, CEO and president of 3DGS. “Closing Series B1 is a monumental growth inflection point for 3DGS. The company has an aggressive revenue growth strategy planned out and this round will play an integral role in fueling it. We are continuing our investment in transitioning operations to higher volume production, in response to our customers’ demands.”

The 3DGS process produces low RF material loss to minimize power consumption and high-performance integration for advanced electronics systems, resulting in passive components with optimized electrical performance and ultra-low transmission loss. In addition, it boasts an intermediate coefficient of thermal expansion to minimize in-process and final product warp, precise 3D structuring of Through Glass Vias for input and output signals, and a smooth surface that enables fine-line metallization to achieve high interconnect density.

“The introduction and adoption of new communications standards like 5G have driven incredible levels of complexity and product demands into the RF front end,” said David Flanagan, vice president and senior managing director at Intel Capital. “3DGS’ advanced ceramic materials and manufacturing capabilities are ideally suited to address these high-performance requirements for RF components. We are excited to see the adoption of this important technology in 5G systems and devices starting in 2022.”

“3DGS’ glass ceramic technology delivers a multitude of size and performance advantages that can address a variety of applications in the aerospace sector,” added Jeff Cunningham, investment manager at Lockheed Martin Ventures. “Lockheed Martin Ventures is excited to make this investment and to continue our relationship with 3DGS.”

3DGS will use the Series B1 funds to purchase high volume manufacturing equipment and expand its manufacturing cleanrooms. The company will also increase headcount in its production, internal sales management and engineering teams to support rapidly growing demand from its customers.

3D Glass Solutions (3DGS) is a world-class expert on the fabrication of electronic packages and devices using photo-definable glass-ceramics. The company manufactures a wide variety of glass-based, system-in-package (SiP) devices and components using its patented low-loss photosensitive APEX® glass ceramic technology for applications in RF electronics and photonics used in automotive radar, IC electronics, medical, aerospace, defense, wireless infrastructure, mobile handset and IoT industries. 3DGS offers high-precision products with exceptional high-frequency and low-loss properties. 3DGS glass ceramic-based RF products can be combined with any number of designs or devices to create incredibly unique and valuable SiP products. The company has created foundational patent positions related to all photosensitive glass-ceramic materials and devices and owns the fundamental intellectual property for all four positions (materials, design, systems and manufacturing) related to glass-ceramic devices for the electronics packaging industry. 3DGS leverages its unique product solutions to provide device manufacturing and systems integration services for several standard and custom products. To learn more about 3DGS, visit www.3DGSinc.com.

