Suki, an AI-powered voice platform that health care professionals use to generate medical notes and reduce administration, has raised $55 million in a series C round of funding.

The raise comes amid a major digital transformation boom across the health care sphere, with technology such as telemedicine and chatbots taking center stage.

Founded in 2016, Redwood City, California-based Suki has set up its technology to be used in one of two ways. Doctors and other health care professionals can use the Suki Assistant on Android, iOS, Windows, and the web, which integrates with their electronic health record (EHR) system to bring voice-controllable actions to their daily workflows. For example, this could be to retrieve data on a patient using simple voice commands, update patient records and notes, or even request to view their upcoming schedule.

There are, of course, several other voice assistants on the market from all the big technology companies, but Suki’s big selling point is its industry-specific focus — technical jargon that might trip up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant should in theory be no problem for Suki, whether it’s related to cardiology, pediatrics, orthopedics, or ophthalmology.

Elsewhere, Suki also offers a suite of APIs that allow developers to integrate Suki into their own devices and systems, including electronic medical records (EMR) and any health care-related application. Out of the box, developers get access to a voice agent and automatic speech recognition (ASR) that is trained on health care-specific datasets, and which understands natural language speech without any need for the user to memorize specific commands.

Solving burnout

With clients including American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), and Privia Health, Suki said that it’s revenue has quadrupled over the past year on the promise — partly, at least — that it can reduce the amount of time spent on documentation by 76%. And this gets at the heart of what Suki is all about — reducing the administrative burden, removing time-consuming manual data entry, and ultimately saving medical professionals from burnout.

“We are at a turning point in healthcare, where it’s now imperative to offer technology that improves physician burnout caused by documentation and administrative burden,” Suki CEO Punit Soni noted in a statement.

Prior to now, Suki had raised around $40 million from notable backers include Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. With another $55 million in the bank, the company said that it plans to make strategic investments toward growing its platform and user base through partnerships with health and medical organizations. The company’s series C cash injection was spearheaded by March Capital, with participation from Philips Ventures, Venrock, Flare Capital, Breyer Capital, InHealth Ventures, and a slew of angel investors.