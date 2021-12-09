One of the keys to a successful business is an effective marketing plan. After all, if no one knows or cares about your service or product, you may as well close up shop before you even start. So what goes into a marketing campaign that’s going to drive sales your way? Three main components to consider are your audience, the offer itself (the product, service, or content you are promoting), and the creative part of your offer. Once the first two have been established, the fun can begin. Creating a message that’s engaging and informative that will stand out from the rest of the sea of competitors is your goal, and FlexClip can help.

Here are a few interesting stats to ponder: Social video generates 1,200 percent more shares than text and images combined. Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video compared to 10% when reading it in text. Consumers who end up on an e-commerce site through a user-generated video are 184% more likely to purchase and spend 45% more. The numbers don’t lie. 87% of online marketers use video content and have proclaimed that those videos result in a positive ROI.

If you’re not on this bandwagon yet, there is no time like the present to get you started. No video editing experience? No worries! With FlexClip you will be able to create, customize, and export beautiful videos in minutes. With hundreds of video templates, motion presets, and an extensive stock footage library, FlexClip editor is all about effortless creativity. It provides you with rich animated elements, helping you make your video more engaging with diverse, dynamic text, overlays, widgets, logos, and other animated elements. You don’t have to be a pro to make slideshows, video essays, invitations, vlogs, ads, or promo videos. With FlexClip’s features, you’re good to go. In three simple steps, you can have your video ready to show the world. Simply add video or photos to your storyboard, customize with text, music, and voiceovers, and then download your finished product with pride.

With 5 star ratings and glowing reviews from satisfied customers, this FlexClip bundle can be yours for only $147.00. Stack all 3 codes (each normally valued at $600) and gain lifetime access to FlexClip Business, and see if you don’t agree with Cameron R.: “What an excellent tool! I am very comfortable using it, it fills each one of the objectives and it is tremendously practical for the elaboration of video.”

