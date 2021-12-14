Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

Reston, Virginia-based Tellius, a startup that offers an AI-driven intelligence platform to uncover the ‘what’ and ‘why’ in business data, has announced a new feature for enterprises, Live Insights.

The feature, according to a statement, is aimed at helping organizations generate powerful data analyses within cloud data warehouses such as Snowflake and Amazon Redshift. It uses the native compute power of the cloud data platform to provide AI-guided insights from terabytes of unaggregated data, without requiring the information to be extracted or moved from the system.

The development comes as more and more enterprises continue to adopt the modern data stack and look for solutions to run analytic queries inside of their data warehouse.

Live Insights: An upgrade to Tellius

Founded in 2015, Tellius’ platform sits on top of the modern data stack and uses AI to help business analysts understand what is happening with business metrics, why metrics change, and how to drive desired business outcomes using natural language queries. The company has built its position around three primary analytics capabilities: data visualization and exploration that supports a natural language search, Guided Insights that automates data analysis using ML and statistical algorithms, and predictive modeling with automated ML.

With the new feature, Tellius is extending all these offerings, allowing organizations to gain and interpret actionable insights within cloud data platforms in a point-and-click manner without coding.

“Prior to the Live Insights release, only the first set of capabilities could directly leverage the customer’s data warehouse for processing queries,” Ajay Khanna, CEO and founder of Tellius, told VentureBeat. “The new Live Insights capability satisfies customer needs to get advanced data analysis from Tellius Guided Insights while keeping data in place and getting real-time answers from their data warehouse. It is about providing more capabilities that customers want to utilize while leveraging their data warehouse as much as possible.”

The feature will allow companies to perform multiple analyses within the cloud data warehouse, including automatic identification of trend drivers, comparison of cohorts, and detection of anomalies.

“The impact is providing insights to decision-makers from across terabytes of data in minutes, while eliminating human bias or confirmation bias from the analysis. Without an automated insights engine such as Tellius, analysts would have to come up with multiple hypotheses and test each one manually by writing and evaluating a new query every time (which is manual and time-consuming),” Khanna explained.

General availability on the way

Currently, the company is testing the new feature with select customers, including a Fortune 500 organization on Snowflake that is already seeing results. It plans to make the capability generally available in the first quarter of 2022.

“The modern data stack is not just about re-tooling for the cloud; it presents an opportunity to transform how organizations approach analytics by moving beyond decades-old processes of limiting business users to pre-built dashboards and data specialists to manually querying data. Live Insights is another step in modernizing the analytics experience with AI-driven automation and natural language interfaces that allow our customers to stand up a complete modern data stack and go from data to insights in just a few minutes, Khanna said.