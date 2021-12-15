FAIRFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 15, 2021–

11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire iland, the award-winning global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS).

iland complements 11:11’s recent closing of its Green Cloud Defense acquisition. The combination of the three organizations will enable 11:11 to deliver the full spectrum of connectivity, cloud, and security solution sets across Channel, SMB, and Enterprise. It will provide 11:11 with an unmatched go-to-market engine and expand 11:11’s reach by adding a new global data footprint.

“The acquisition of iland is a major step in unifying all aspects of connectivity, cloud, and security to fast-track our company growth across all three solution pillars,” says Brett Diamond, CEO of 11:11 Systems. “iland is core to our strategy to become the leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, driving growth by providing a single source for customers.”

“Joining 11:11 Systems will create a pathway to rapidly provide our customers with meaningful new connectivity and security offerings,” comments Scott Sparvero, CEO and co-founder, and Brian Ussher, President and co-founder of iland. “Aligning iland and 11:11 Systems visions will address our customers’ need to simplify the management of their infrastructure into the hands of a few trusted vendors, so they can focus on more pressing initiatives like their mission-critical applications, edge computing, and AI.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close later this month, subject to the completion of certain closing conditions.

11:11 is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is invested in creating a new model empowering its customers and partners to “RETHINK CONNECTED”. Fully integrated, fully automated. All services, all activities, all data, all performance, powered on a single platform. 11:11. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.

ABOUT ILAND

iland is a global cloud service provider and industry-recognized leader of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). iland’s award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston with regional offices in London and Sydney, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at iland.com.

ABOUT TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure targets investments in communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

