Sitting on a chair for eight hours does no favors for your health, but did you know that standing all day is worse? Beyond pain and discomfort, a research study found people who perform jobs that require standing all day were about twice as likely to develop heart disease as people who sit during their workday. Extended standing pools blood in the legs, which increases the body’s stress to pump it back up to the heart.

Lower leg circulation is no joke. The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager can help attack that problem, breaking up lower leg tension and soreness while spreading comfort and relief through the feet, ankles, and calves.

Rather than focusing on just the feet like most massagers, this unit is the only one of its type that offers deep tissue, Shiatsu-style kneading massage across the feet, ankles, and lower legs at the same time, working its way in deep to stimulate circulation and help rejuvenate aching feet and legs.

Users can choose from 5 different massage modes to find what suits them best, including a rolling massage, compression therapy, a sway function, heat therapy, or the quiet mode for calming relaxation. Those work in concert with 3 adjustable intensity levels so it always hits just right, from a gentle soothing touch to a more focused powerful kneading.

While those on their feet all day can benefit from this massager, it’s also effective for seniors and those undergoing physical therapy to stimulate better blood flow and the body’s natural healing properties. This massager’s soothing relaxation and healing properties are a game-changer for those who suffer from neuropathy, plantar fasciitis, bone spurs, and more.

“I finally found the perfect solution to my hurting legs and feet! I love it!” said Maria, one of more than 8,500 Amazon reviewers who rated this device with a solid 4.5 out of 5 star cumulative ranking.

Relief can start now by picking up a Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager for yourself or a loved one. And for a limited time, it’s available at 50 percent off when you buy through Amazon.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.