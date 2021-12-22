SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 22, 2021–

On December 15, 2021, Ecigclick, the well-known vape review site in the UK, announced the results of Ecigclick Vape Awards 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211219005114/en/

Ecigclick Vape Awards 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

VOOPOO products won five awards including the Best Vape Brand 2021, becoming the benchmark brand winning the Best Vape Brand award for two consecutive years.

This outstanding annual achievement in awards, which covers different categories such as Mod, Pod Mod, Pod, Tank, once again verifies VOOPOO’s excellent global brand influence. Its diversified product lineup has been recognized by the market and is well received by vapers worldwide.

The Ecigclick Vape Awards attracted more than 200 mainstream brands competing in various categories. More than 100,000 global vapers of mainstream communities from North America, the United Kingdom, and the European Union participated in the email voting.

This year, VOOPOO’s four products (ARGUS, DRAG Nano 2, DRAG 3, TPP-X POD TANK) won the Best Vape Kit For Beginners, the Best POD, the Best MOD, and the Best Sub Ohm Tank respectively, thanks to VOOPOO’s consumer-based insight and diversified product strategy.

It is with the changes in the market environment and technological innovation that vapers are getting more demanding. Scenario-based, lightweight and diversified products are becoming more and more popular in the market.

In view of this, VOOPOO invested in new product series based on vaper value, and launched a product lineup integrating DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS, and V series to provide vapers with more suitable product solutions and to continue to enhance vaper experience.

Every vaper can find his favorite way to experience, no matter what he likes – Mod, Pod Mod or Pod. VOOPOO respects the vapers’ own choice and is pleased to diversify its offering.

VOOPOO will continue to develop its product ecosystem, allowing its DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS, and V series to integrate with each other, so that consumers can enjoy a safe, reliable, and diverse product ecosystem that can meet diversified needs.

About VOOPOO

Founded in 2017, VOOPOO has rapidly grown through DRAG products within a short period of time and is well recognized by vapers from around the world. VOOPOO is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, design, production and brand operations. It has four flagship product series: DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS and V Series. Its business covers more than 70 countries and regions in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit our website and follow our IG, Facebook and TikTok.

About Ecigclick

Ecigclick is one of the vape sites with the widest coverage and most active vapers in the world. Ecigclick Vape Awards, as its annual voting event, has been successfully held for 9 years. Its forward-looking ranking is well recognized and has a deep influence in the industry.

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211219005114/en/

PR Manager: Wanfeng Chen

Media: wind.chen@voopoo.com

Business corporation: sales@voopoo.com