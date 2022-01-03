What’s one of the first things to go from your schedule when day to day pressures and projects just consume too much of your time? In many cases, it’s your daily (or semi-daily) gym visit.

While gym time can occasionally be tough to come by, that doesn’t mean anyone can just afford to stop their ongoing fitness regimen. With the Openfit Fitness App, members can keep a laser focus on their fitness and nutrition needs from anywhere, all available in one place through their phone.

Openfit prides itself on its all-in-one style approach, beginning with a two-year premium subscription to its integrated app community. Members go into the Openfit app and choose the plan that fits them, from a structured all-around program to monthly challenges to literally hundreds of on-demand workouts and even live trainer-led classes.

Openfit offers over 450 courses each week in barre, Pilates, cardio, strength training, yoga, stretching, and more, allowing users to not only settle into a routine that works, but build a relationship with their personal trainer. They’ll get to know you and your fitness goals, then help you reach those goals, all from your own home.

The plan includes all the tools needed to attack your fitness needs from a holistic 360-degree view. That includes crafting customized meal plans with thousands of tasty recipes, all while tracking your calories and activity so you’re always on top of your regimen.

All that working out is going to bring about some body improvements, but it will almost certainly come at a price. When sore and tired muscles bark back, this package also includes a DynaMini Massage Gun to help calm those agitated areas. This handheld massager, weighing only 1.5 lbs., comes packing four speeds and four different massage heads. That allows for just the right intensity to get in and break up muscle knots and tension and bring relaxation to just the right spot.

It even has a 16-hour long-lasting rechargeable battery, so it’s always ready to help you warm up before a workout or dig in and fix you afterward.

Together, the two-year Openfit Fitness App subscription along with the DynaMini Massage Gun retail for over $340. But as part of this offer, shoppers get both for more than half off the regular price, dropping your total to just $154 for a limited time.

