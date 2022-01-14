SIEGEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 14, 2022–

Today, pmdtechnologies ag is announcing the next generation of its 3D Time-of-Flight Development Kit, the “flexx2”.

Working in Partnership with Emcraft Systems, a California based provider of hardware and software solutions for embedded applications, the flexx2 has been upgraded from the market-leading “PicoFlexx” to deliver even better depth-sensing performance with 38,000 3D pixels and a 56 x 44 degree Field-of-View, all in the size of a pack of chewing gum at 72.1mm x 19.2mm x 10.2mm.

The VCSEL emitter has been upgraded from 850-nanometer to 940-nanometer wavelength to further increase sunlight robustness and outdoor performance. Additionally the USB-A port was replaced by a more robust USB 3.0 type C port.

Multiple new built-in user modes allow precise measurements from as close as 10cm to as far as 4 meters in just a single frame rate. The flexx2 can run up to 60 frames per second, which is useful for algorithms requiring fast capture such as gesture control.

The flexx2 comes with pmd’s market leading software development kit (SDK) “Royale”, and will be code compatible with the previous PicoFlexx. Royale supports popular programming extensions including Matlab, OpenCV, and ROS 1 + 2.

“The flexx2 builds on the success of the now-discontinued “PicoFlexx”, that already brought pmd’s 3D depth-sensing technology to the hands of thousands of developers worldwide”, says Mitchell Reifel, Vice President of pmdtechnologies Inc. “Countless exciting and industry-changing projects are built upon the flexibility and reliability of the 3D Development Kits and make use of the high-quality depth data from Infineon’s IRS2381C REAL3™ Time-of-Flight Image Sensor and pmd’s powerful SDK” he adds.

As an additional option of flexibility, the flexx2 is available in two versions: as an encased, certified Development Kit for prototyping and development, and as an uncased OEM module for high-volume production.

The new flexx2 can be pre-ordered at pmdtec.com/en/pmd-3d-sensing-family/ starting today, with shipments beginning in February.

For live demos and meeting requests, please contact hello@pmdtec.com.

