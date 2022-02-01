Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

Codefresh, a Mountain View, California-based software delivery platform for cloud-native applications, today unveiled its flagship Argo-powered Codefresh Software Delivery Platform (CSDP). In a press release, the company claims CSDP opens true devops potential and Argo’s full value by providing multi-cluster scalability and enterprise reliability with unrivaled ease of use, from the cloud to the edge.

Following Codefresh’s $27 million funding in 2020, the company listed “investing in open source” as one of the ways it would invest the capital. This announcement shows how Codefresh has progressed with that plan, as this solution brings together the complete open source Argo toolset (Workflows, Events, CD, and Rollouts) into a single platform for enhanced efficiency and visibility of software deployments at massive scale.

Raziel Tabib, cofounder and CEO at Codefresh, noted in the press release that the enterprise-class tooling for Argo — built on gitops best practices — enables faster software delivery and smoother, scalable devops automation. Tabob said this is crucial to the business success of the company’s customers, as it gives them a clear competitive edge in the marketplace. He added that CSDP allows Codefresh’s customers to innovate more quickly and deploy software more frequently, reliably, and confidently.

Features of CSDP

Codefresh claims CSDP takes gitops a step further by providing detailed deployment insights and analytics across environments and deployments — all via a centralized UI. Advanced deployments like canary and blue-green will ensure your software delivery process is not the blocker for innovation, said a company’s spokesperson.

Some benefits of CSDP include:

Pipeline speed optimizations built in for considerably faster Argo workflows.

Fully traceable image deployments.

Pod-level executable steps for flexible resource sharing.

Centrally managed versioning for fast and easy auditing of software delivery processes.

To ensure security, Codefresh says it applies strict security governance throughout CSDP — optimizing it to complement customers’ security and operations (secops) protocols. It also directs all communication to/from clusters via protected firewall connections, with no need for ad hoc security permissions. Additionally, the company says CSDP’s security is further strengthened by establishing single sign-on (SSO) automatically across provisioning instances, for improved role-based access controls.

CSDP use cases

Codefresh claims CSDP integrates with all of the tools you’re already using — whether it’s a source control manager, testing suite, package manager, secret manager, security scanner, cloud platform, or even custom internal tools.

Ethan Freemen, staff system engineer at Hover — a San Francisco-based 3D technology company that transforms smartphone photos of homes into fully measured, customizable 3D models — said Codefresh has enabled Hover to replace cumbersome, homegrown container orchestration approaches with an easy and intuitive solution that accelerates software delivery.

“Codefresh enables us to achieve fast and easy integration with standardized configurations of Argo CD and Argo Rollouts, ensuring seamless deployments with major benefits like progressive release and automatic rollbacks,” said Renato Stocco, principal engineer at Pismo — a provider of a cloud-based backend processing platform for banking and payments.

“Codefresh Software Delivery Platform, powered by Argo, gives us end-to-end visibility across workflows from a central UI, with safe, secure and reliable deployments leveraging a consistent gitops based approach,” added Stocco.

You can access CSPD here and find more about what the company describes as a “packaged, managed, enterprise-class solution, and support for multi-cluster deployments.”

Codefresh customers include companies like GoodRx, Skillshare, Monday.com, TBS, and financial services companies. Codefresh has strong competition in CloudBees CI, Copado Core, CircleCI, Plesk, and Flosum.