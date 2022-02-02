We have some really great roles on our job board this month, from advertising and law to some really exciting tech positions. Here’s a bit of a taster of what’s on offer.

As one of the world’s leading global IT and business consulting services firms, CGI works across the globe with a wide range of clients in a diverse set of industries. They also develop and deliver a vast array of business and technology solutions. They understand the demand for experience and specialized expertise. Their commitment is to help people benefit from a variety of career and project opportunities. At CGI, people are encouraged to choose their passion and evolve their career in line with their interests and goals.

This position will interface with key stakeholders and apply your technical proficiency across different stages of the Software Development Life Cycle including Requirements. You will play an important role in creating the high-level design artifacts and will also deliver high quality code deliverables for a module, lead validation for all types of testing and support activities related to implementation, transition and warranty. You will be part of a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, and diversity is respected and valued. In terms of experience, you should have worked on development work, extending ACS Component, Adobe Campaign Standard, Adobe Target Java.

Airbnb is a mission-driven company dedicated to helping create a world where anyone can belong anywhere. It takes a unified team committed to core values to achieve this goal. Airbnb’s various functions embody the company’s innovative spirit and a fast-moving team is committed to leading as a 21st century company.

Airbnb is looking for someone to help increase the organizational effectiveness of the technology teams. This is a new role in the technical organization, and you will have the opportunity to build this program from scratch. A person in this role will diagnose and provide consultative support to increase the overall health, emotional intelligence and performance of the technical organizations. You will be responsible for partnering with technical leaders and talent partners in the product development organizations to build more effective organizations over time and help people step into the best versions of themselves while meeting ambitious business objectives.

The ideal candidate will have 13+ years of experience applying academic knowledge to real world challenges with demonstrated experience delivering tangible impact in multiple practice areas. They will have excellent meeting facilitation skills and ability to engage audiences during off-sites, along with a strong understanding of Technology organizations and how technical organizations operate. Requires 3+ years working in a technology organization to drive process, efficiency and organizational improvements.

As a Manager within the Supply Chain Practice, you will help organizations proactively shape and implement their overall supply chain strategy and supporting initiatives. You will assist with the continued development of the solutions that Grant Thornton offers to clients. Specific to client interaction, you will lead the delivery of supply chain engagements and work with chief supply chain officers, chief operating officers, chief financial officers, and other senior client leaders to demonstrate your supply chain subject matter expertise as the company seeks to help them implement supply chain solutions in support of their broader supply chain strategy and goal of creating value. You will also coach staff as they work on engagements and progress within the firm.

The successful candidate will leverage subject matter expertise and prior consulting experience as it applies to core supply chain solution offerings to lead the delivery of major supply chain transformation initiatives that will include process improvement, implementation of enabling technology, and organizational redesign for clients.

They will perform engagement management responsibilities, including performance reviews, task delegation, project financials, deliverable quality review, and client management.

The ideal candidate will need six plus years’ of related work experience with a minimum of 2 years in a similar consulting practice providing supply chain services. They will also need a Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Industrial Engineering or Operations Research, or related field.