Latvia-based AIops startup Monq Lab has announced the free version of its incident control and automation platform to help enterprises and SMEs proactively support their IT systems.

Officially dubbed Monq Free Community Edition, the solution, built on a topology database (physical layout of the deployment environment), leverages machine learning and advanced correlation to detect and address impending IT incidents. It analyzes data from various monitoring systems, automatically detects topology, examines application and infrastructure health, and provides rapid root cause analysis, helping organizations quickly understand what is wrong with their IT systems.

Then, instead of leaving the required rectification in the teams’ hands, the AIops platform leverages a low-code automation engine (set to be available within two weeks) to resolve the incident in question. This reduces downtime by at least 50%, leading to benefits in terms of revenue and cost, as well as improved customer satisfaction.

Monq claims that the offering can boost the speed of incident resolution by up to 60%. It provides scalability to make sure companies can leverage the growing volume of their IT operations data effectively. Plus, the flexible and open architecture of the product allows customers to quickly build their own integration or use an existing one with or without customization.

“Business processes and services health data can be fed from Dynatrace, Instana, AppDynamics or other sources including synthetic tests. An IT environment’s topology can be discovered in less than three minutes from VMware vCenter or Kubernetes, and instantly linked to a modern infrastructure monitoring tool such as Zabbix, Prometheus, or DataDog, among others. The result is a complete health map of all IT layers, and quick root cause analysis when incidents occur,” the company said in a press statement.

Impact

The free solution comes as enterprises continue to look at AIops to better manage their complex and dynamically changing IT environments. The need has grown, particularly in light of the pandemic, which has increased digitization and the burden on IT systems. However, as Monq explained, most AIops platforms available in the market, including BigPanda, Moogsoft, and PagerDuty, are either comprehensive but very expensive or affordable but limited in function. There is no middle ground, which this product changes by serving as an all-encompassing platform that is easy to integrate and manage yet is absolutely free to teams.

“Monq’s platform increases the productivity of the IT service by more than 60% at the start and strives to move towards autonomous operation. This is a great result leading to business continuity and customer satisfaction,” Nikolay Ganyushkin, CEO and founder of Monq Lab, said.

“Dispatching, like detection, classification, localization, prioritization, routing, and elimination control will be handled by AIOps systems rather than dozens of engineers in front of hundreds of monitor screens. This change in the industry can be compared to the transition from the manual labor of telephonists in the early 20th century to a PBX with automatic dialing,” he added.

Over the coming weeks, Monq Lab plans to make the product more comprehensive and user-friendly for enterprises by introducing a new configuration item database (CMDB) and a case management subsystem.