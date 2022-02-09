Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Massachusetts-based Dynatrace, which provides a software intelligence platform to monitor and optimize application performance, development and security, IT infrastructure, and user experience for businesses, today announced major product updates.

The company explained that its platform’s broad observability and advanced AIops capabilities are being extended to all major serverless architectures including Microsoft Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions as well as managed Kubernetes environments, messaging queues, and cloud databases across all major cloud providers.

This enhancement, set to be generally available within 90 days, will enable enterprise devops and SRE teams to automatically discover, analyze, troubleshoot, and optimize cloud applications at scale, eliminating the need for manual processes and saving the teams’ time for more pressing aspects such as accelerating innovation.

“While serverless architectures help accelerate how organizations create and manage applications, they are also highly dynamic and generate massive amounts of data. Traditional observability tools cannot manage this complexity, which causes devops and SRE teams to waste time analyzing, troubleshooting, and attempting to optimize these modern cloud applications,” Steve Tack, Dynatrace’s SVP of Product, said.

“By providing full visibility into dependencies of all application components and enabling teams to automate operations with precise, AI-powered insights, Dynatrace allows organizations to adopt modern approaches that speed innovation while ensuring the best experience for customers,” he added. Prior to this, Dynatrace’s platform only offered support for AWS Lambda.

Software intelligence as code

In addition to extending broad observability and advanced AIops capabilities to major serverless architectures, Dynatrace will also be delivering its software intelligence platform as code.

This will enable developers who are adopting everything-as-code practices to easily incorporate software intelligence capabilities into their applications. They could then automate the orchestration of all resources across the software development lifecycle that are required to deliver cloud-native applications and infrastructure at scale.

In the software intelligence and observability space, Dynatrace goes against multiple vendors including DataDog, New Relic, and Cisco’s AppDynamics. New Relic, in particular, has been going against Dynatrace with product updates. Last year, the company added a visualization tool dubbed New Relic Explorer to make it simpler for IT professionals to discover the root cause of issues with an application. And, a year ago, it launched a solution to monitor the performance and accuracy of ML models in real-time.

Globally, the IT monitoring and observability market is estimated to be a $17 billion market per year.