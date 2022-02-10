Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Massachusetts-based Dynatrace, which provides a software intelligence platform to monitor and optimize application development, performance, and IT infrastructure, today announced new features to enhance the capabilities of its security module.

The company said that the module will now enable enterprises to detect and block application attacks automatically and in real-time. This will not only help the companies protect their apps in real-time but also accelerate DevSecOps automation, allowing their teams to increase the security of their digital services and accelerate throughput.

“Adopting a DevSecOps-approach to cover application security end-to-end helps, but simply shifting left is not enough. To avoid becoming overwhelmed and staying proactive, innovative and secure development teams increasingly need better intelligence and automation,” said Steve Tack, SVP of product management at Dynatrace.

“On top of our ability to identify, prioritize and locate, we are thrilled to enable organizations to automatically block attacks in real-time. As a result, they can mitigate risk across the SDLC [software development lifecycle], accelerate throughput, and secure modern cloud workloads and applications,” he added.

Before this update, which will be generally available within 90 days, Dynatrace’s software intelligence platform’s security module offered automatic detection of runtime vulnerabilities such as Log4Shell in cloud-native applications and container workloads.

The offering also includes Smartscape, a topology visualization tool that provides full visibility up and down the entire application stack, and an AI engine that provides real-time visibility and prioritization of the vulnerabilities running in pre-production and production environments, including containers and Kubernetes runtimes.

Other platform improvements

Just recently, Dynatrace had announced the plan to extend its platform’s broad observability and advanced AIops capabilities from AWS Lambda to all major serverless architectures including Microsoft Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions. The company is also working to deliver its product as code so that developers who are adopting everything-as-code practices can easily incorporate software intelligence capabilities into their applications.

All these updates come as the competition in the general software intelligence and observability space continues to heat up. Apart from Dynatrace, a number of vendors are active in this segment including DataDog, New Relic, and Cisco’s AppDynamics. New Relic, in particular, has been arming up with frequent product updates. Last year, the company added a visualization tool dubbed New Relic Explorer to make it simpler for IT professionals to discover the root cause of issues with an application. And, just recently, it launched a solution to monitor the performance and accuracy of ML models in real-time.

Globally, the IT monitoring and observability market is estimated to be a $17 billion market opportunity.