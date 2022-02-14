Companies Unite Under One Brand to Provide Seamless, Comprehensive Biologics Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Solutions

Curia, formerly AMRI, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced that Integrity Bio and LakePharma, two companies that it acquired last year, have fully transitioned to the Curia brand. This change reflects the accelerated organizational integration of the acquired companies into Curia and its provision of comprehensive biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions to customers. Curia completed the acquisition of Integrity Bio in August 2021 and closed the LakePharma transaction in September 2021.

“The addition of LakePharma and Integrity Bio demonstrate our commitment to expanding and deepening our biologics capabilities,” said Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff. “We have moved quickly to integrate our expanded organization so we can provide comprehensive technology and scientific solutions that enable customers to advance their biologics candidates from R&D through manufacturing. More than a name change, the combined Curia organization brings a singular focus on creating a distinctive customer experience designed to accelerate projects and navigate complexity, all driven by a shared commitment to the mission of improving patients’ lives.”

The respective company websites – integritybio.com and lakepharma.com – link to www.curiaglobal.com. Site visitors can explore the full breadth of capabilities Curia provides across the entire drug development spectrum for both large and small molecules. Integrity Bio and Lake Pharma’s legal entity names will begin transitioning immediately.

